Jordan Bell keep trying to find your place in the NBA. The power forward has signed for the Cleveland Cavaliers, to be the substitute for Kevin Love, according to Shams Charania. It doesn’t look like he will have many minutes, but it is a new attempt at redemption for the former Warriors player.

Bell was playing in the G-League, in the Capital City Go-Go, after an unsuccessful time with teams like the Rockets, the Grizzlies or the Timberwolves. This season he has played a total of 29 games in the NBA, in which he has obtained averages of 4 points 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists in just under 10 minutes. We will see if this represents a step forward in his career.

Furthermore, the Cavs have renewed Dean Wade’s contract. A player whose resemblance to the man with whom he shares a surname is pure coincidence, but who can come in handy for his rotation.