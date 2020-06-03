Goalkeeper of Alvinegro, through Instagram post, recalls tragic cases involving blacks in the country and criticizes actions by security agencies

Diego Cavalieri was not silent. The Botafogo goalkeeper, in the face of protests against racist attitudes around the world in recent days, made a post on his Instagram account on Monday criticizing the actions of Brazil’s security agencies in dealing with black people.

The player recalled recent cases of dead blacks and said people “continue to die in vain”. More recently, the deaths of João Pedro, in Brazil, and George Floyd, in the United States, resulted in popular protest movements in both countries.

Diego Cavalieri in action for Botafogo (Photo: Vítor Silva / Botafogo)

PUBLICATION BY DIEGO CAVALIERI:

“Eighty shots fired in the direction of a family vehicle, eliminating a family man and a scavenger who was just trying to help. Seventy-two more grenades fired through the air, you might even think it’s some movie action, hit it in Baghdad, but in reality a 14-year-old child just killed. Your BO? Being quarantined in the comfort of your home! Too much pain for a father to bear? Add it all up and imagine him for hours and hours, from hospital to hospital had to find his son.

111 random shots, Young people who went out to celebrate the first salary of a newly hired. The result? Five young men murdered inside a canopy!

YOUNG PEOPLE and more YOUNG BLACK, POOR and PERIPHERAL people continue to die in VAN. Interrupted lives, torn families and life being trivialized. Analyze everything and put your hand on the conscience, do you still believe that this is all pure coincidence ??? The SYSTEM has always been “with two knees” at JUGULAR ready to kill, oppressing, slowly suffocating, all this part of society daily. Acting without DO and without MASSAGE … I wish even if this whole thing was just another trip. #blacknewsimportam # 4p #powerfortheprovision #freedom #equality #justice # osistemaefalho “

