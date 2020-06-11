Dr. Anthony Fauci, scientific leader of the American response to the coronavirus pandemic, told the Voice of america who is “cautiously optimistic” that vaccines for COVID-19 will soon be available, and not just one, but up to three or four different ones.

In a Skype interview with journalist Leslia Bakalets, from the Russian-language Division of the VOAFauci said he found it “disturbing” to see new infections, including from national guards, during recent protests against racism and police violence in the United States, adding that a second wave of the outbreak is possible, but not inevitable.

According to the specialist, everything can be avoided if the appropriate measures are maintained and he insisted on the use of masks and on keeping away from crowds of people. The reopens, he said, should be done taking into account the particularities of each region, and be patient.

In the end, he believes, the world will return to the normality in which we lived before the pandemic. Here is the interview:

VOA: My first question is about the relationship between the mass protests and the possibility of a rebound in the outbreak, as it is known that members of the National Guard in Washington D.C. have tested positive for COVID-19. From your point of view, are these cases just the beginning of a possible massive outbreak?

Fauci: Well, I think we have to be careful because we don’t know what is going to happen. But as I have been saying for some time, gathering in crowds is a risk, and crowds without a mask are an even greater risk. And when you have demonstrations, although you understand the reason and the need to exercise your constitutional right to demonstrate about something that you feel intensely about. My recommendation has always been that one should be careful to avoid crowded places. I do not recommend doing it. But if you do, be sure to wear a mask and keep it on at all times.

But to answer your question, there is obviously a risk when people congregate in a very crowded place, especially if they are yelling or chanting, there is a risk that there will be a spread of infection resulting in a new spike of infections. And that is one of the things that we are paying attention to. And it was very disturbing to see that some of the national guards who were there were infected, which means that there is a possibility that other people were infected or were infected by other people.

VOA: It appears that the vast majority of protesters were wearing face masks. That’s good news. But there is controversial information about the efficiency of masks and even more so, what kind of mask is best for protection. What is your recommendation on this topic?

Fauci: I think one can say that wearing a mask is always better than not wearing one. It may not protect 100 percent, but it certainly offers a degree of protection. And if you are infected, even if you don’t have symptoms, it would protect other people from being infected, or from being infected by someone else. A cloth mask would be fine. Surgical masks would be fine. There is no need to have an N-95 mask. We must save those for healthcare workers, who need them because they constantly put themselves in danger when caring for active patients.

VOA: Another issue is about states that have started to reopen. In 19 states there are new outbreaks after Memorial Day. From your point of view, does that mean we are reopening too quickly? Maybe we should delay the reopening a bit?

Fauci: I think we have to be careful not to catalog the entire United States in a single dimensional form. It is a very large country, and different states, regions, cities, and counties have different levels of infectious activity. If you are in an area with many infections you must be very careful or if you are in an area that has very few infections, you can feel comfortable going and trying to normalize and decrease mitigation. So I think you can’t say that one size fits all. You have to see where in the United States you are. If you are in a hard-hit area, you have to be very careful. If you are in a low infection area, you can be a little more aggressive in returning to normal.

VOA: And the same can be said about the reopening of schools?

Fauci: It is absolutely the same. There are some counties and regions in this country where it would be nice to reopen schools. There are others where you would not want to open them fully. And then there are others. We want to do something in the center, like maybe open them, but modify the schedules, morning classes for some and evening classes for others, things like that.

VOA: Speaking of the possibility of a second wave, the possibilities are not very clear. But people are always afraid of that possibility. What is your projection? And if it happens, how can we be better prepared?

Fauci: It is impossible to predict with any degree of certainty what is going to happen. The only thing we know is going to happen is that there will be infections among the poor and during the winter. We know that because the virus is so transmissible that it will not spontaneously disappear from the planet. We will have it whether or not there is a second wave in the fall, we are completely dependent on our ability to detect it, isolate it and track the contacts of those infected to avoid a second wave. It is not inevitable that we will have a second wave. We can prevent it if we do the right things.

VOA: But to track new cases, you need the test kits, correct? And is there a shortage of those tests currently? And again, can people who do not have symptoms easily receive such tests?

Fauci: I know that makes contact tracing so difficult. It is not impossible, but it is difficult to do particularly when you have situations where people are contagious, but they do not have any symptoms.

VOA: Everyone is waiting for the vaccine, and I have read that you are very optimistic about the vaccine that is being developed by Moderna. So what is the foundation of that optimism? Are there others that look promising, in your opinion?

Fauci: I am cautiously optimistic that we will have a vaccine within a reasonable period of time, not only from Moderna, but also from other companies. It is not the only company. We are in collaboration with a number of other companies. The reason I am optimistic is because in the first tests in humans and animals the results have been favorable. In other words, it protects animals in the experimental stage and in Phase 1 tests in humans. The vaccine managed to produce a reaction that indicates it can protect against the virus, although it can never be guaranteed that you will have a safe and effective vaccine. And it would be silly to guarantee that because nobody can guarantee it. But we are cautiously optimistic that we are going in the right direction.

VOA: Speaking of optimism, do you mean that some people in whom the vaccines were tested showed neutralizing antibodies?

Fauci: Correct, exact. And we saw that in the Phase 1 study at a moderate dose, individuals managed to have not only a common antibody reaction, but a neutralizing antibody reaction. It specifically blocks the virus’s ability to reproduce. That’s a very good sign when you look at what kind of reaction a vaccine produces.

VOA: The third and final stage of testing for the Moderna vaccine could begin in July. And at the same time, production of the doses will begin before the final test results are available. And as you have pointed out, “it is developing at risk”. Why was such a decision made?

Fauci: The risk is only for the money. It is not a safety risk and it is not a risk of compromising the scientific integrity of the study. This is an emerging situation and so important that the federal government is willing to take the financial risk in order to speed up the process and get us the vaccine months and months sooner than we normally could have it. So we feel it is worth the risk if it turns out that the vaccine really works. The risk was worth taking. If it turns out that the vaccine doesn’t work, then we lost money. But in an emergency situation, we prefer to take that risk in order to save time.

VOA: And how many doses are you planning to produce?

Fauci: I think that each candidate to produce the vaccine would want to produce about 200 or 300 million doses. And some of the companies are aiming to be able later, though not immediately, but later, to be able to produce about 1 billion doses.

VOA: Oh that’s extraordinary. It sounds very, very good.

Fauci: Some of the companies are projecting that they will be able to do that. Each individual company makes a different projection, but some of them are saying that in a year they will be able to do it. Not immediately. But later, yes.

VOA: That is record time for development. Previously, the normal term was years. Should we be concerned about the efficiency, safety and durability of vaccines?

Fauci: Well, that’s what I said, that it is not a risk to keep all the security provisions that will be implemented compared to others. And we’re certainly going to make sure they’re scientifically sound studies.

VOA: What about durability? When can we talk about how long the effect of this vaccine will last?

Fauci: We do not know at this time. We’ll have to wait and see. We hope it is durable enough to offer a reasonable amount of protection. If it turns out that the durability is less than what we would like, and we would have to put a booster shot.

VOA: But don’t you have any projections for this year? We will have to wait?

Fauci: Yes, we will have to wait.

VOA: And how will the vaccines be distributed to the public? Can we go to the pharmacy and buy it like we do with the influenza vaccine?

Fauci: I think most people will get it if we have a successful vaccine, whether it’s from a doctor’s office, from pharmacies, or from other distribution centers. Like the influenza vaccine.

VOA: If of all the vaccines currently in development, there are two that reach the final stage, is there a possibility that there are two?

Fauci: I hope there are even more than two. I hope there are even three vaccines or more. There is no reason to believe that there will only be one vaccine. I think there are a number of candidates who look favorable enough that I wouldn’t be entirely surprised if we had more than one and up to three or four. So as many as possible. Yes.

VOA: I must ask you about the World Health Organization (WHO) and its statement on asymptomatic patients. I know that is a lot for journalistic coverage, but still, what is your opinion? Do you think that asymptomatic patients can spread the same way as those with symptoms?

Fauci: It is not what I believe, but what is the truth. They can. The data is clear that 25, 30 to 50 percent of people who are infected are asymptomatic. We know that asymptomatic individuals can transmit it. We do not know the scope that this has, but we know that it is not rare. And that was what sparked the controversy over the WHO comment, saying it was a very rare event for an asymptomatic to infect another person. We don’t know exactly what the percentage is, but there is enough evidence to indicate that they could be an important part of the infections.

VOA: And my last question is very general. Some people believe that the world will never be the same. Do you think there is a possibility or do you hope we can return to our normal life?

Fauci: I think so. I believe that our experience with this devastating pandemic will make us more vigilant about the ability of respiratory infections to move forward with ease. So I think there will be fear, but I think it could gradually take a couple of years, but gradually we will return to normal so that at some point you and I will do an in-person interview.

VOA: That would be excellent.

Fauci: This will end for sure. And we can return to normal. So what you need to do is stay safe, take care of yourself when you go out. Wear a mask. Not being in crowds of people. Are you physically okay now? You are in Washington D.C. and there are many infections, and although we are in a reopening, we still have a level of infections to which we must pay close attention.

(This interview was originally conducted and published by the Voice of America Russian language service)