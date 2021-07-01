Caution! Rain causes delays and setbacks in anticovid vaccination

MEXICO CITY.- The rains that have occurred throughout the day have caused delays and setbacks in the vaccination against covid-19 in Mexico City.

Image group toured three venues; in Coyoacán and Tlalpan the second dose is applied to people between 50 and 59 years old, while in Iztapalapa the first dose is applied to adults between 40 and 49 years old.

In Coyoacán no complications were recorded since the vaccination center is located next tol Mexico 68 Stadium in Ciudad Universitaria and it has spaces for the safety of the assistants that are coordinated with the authorities of the UNAM.

In Tlalpan, the headquarters is the National Institute of Genomic Medicine, located on Periférico Sur, next to the INE offices. Attendees presented parking problems because one of the entrances was closed.

In addition, the flooding was problematic for the ascend and descend, although the pedestrian flow was fast and without major problems.

The complicated thing was to the east of the city, in the Military Hospital of El Vergel area, in the mayor’s office of Iztapalapa. The heavy rain in the early morning left a considerable ponding that did not help much to start the vaccination in a timely manner.

To remove the accumulated water in the vehicular stream and the sidewalk, vactor vehicles were used to clear the flooding. Construction and service personnel cleaned the place.

These maneuvers delayed the operations of the vaccination center, which normalized until 11 a.m., even so the line was endless. The healthy distance was difficult to maintain for the entrance of the attendees.

