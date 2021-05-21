Caution: don’t lose the IRS letter they send you after giving you the stimulus check



The IRS sends a different letter for each stimulus check it has awarded.

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

The IRS has been issuing the third stimulus check for nine weeks now. So far, some 165 million payments have already been sent to eligible households that have been delivered by direct deposit or by mail.

After people receive their money, a few weeks later these same people should receive a letter from the IRS that is signed by President Joe Biden, and which is important that you keep. Above all, if you received less money than you expected or if the letter has already arrived, but the check has not yet.

And it is that you may have received a stimulus check with less money than expected if, for example, the IRS did not take into account that you had a new baby, for which it should give you more support money.

Or it could happen that the IRS calculates your payment based on your 2019 tax returns, when you made less money in 2020 and therefore should receive a larger check.

The letter from the IRS is to confirm your payment and usually arrives about 15 days after the stimulus check is sent to you.. This letter is officially called Notice 1444-C (Notice 1444-C).

In the letter you can see the amount that was paid to you on the check and the way it was sent to you, whether by direct deposit or by mail.

The letter also advises you to use the IRS tool, Get My Payment, if your payment hasn’t arrived yet.

It should be noted that the IRS sends a different letter for each stimulus check it has awarded. That is why the names of the cards change. For the first two stimulus checks, the letters were known as Notice 1444-A and Notice 1444-B.

If you notice that you received less money than you should have, then you will need the letter to claim the money from the IRS in the future.Since you could claim what you are owed on your tax return as a recovery refund credit.

Now, if you can’t find or lose the IRS confirmation letter, you can see it in your IRS account information on the agency’s portal in the ‘View your account information’ section.

If you do not have an account with the IRS, you can create it in the same section by clicking on the blue button that says ‘Create or view your account’.

To set up this account you must have certain information at hand, such as your tax and financial information, as well as an email address and a cell phone number to receive the activation codes. For married couples filing jointly, each spouse will need to create their own account.

–You may also be interested: California’s undocumented immigrants will receive a state stimulus check