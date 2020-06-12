Generally means that the vehicle’s system, such as ignition, fuel injection, or emission control, is not working properly

On the dash of the car there are several lights that warn that something is wrong and requires attention before it is too late. One of them and one of the most feared is the Check-Engine.

When this light comes on, it is time to check the car and repair or change what is wrong. Many people think that when the light comes on, it will mean several costly repairs, and others think that if they ignore it, the problem will go away over time.

The most recommended thing is to go to your trusted mechanic so that the vehicle is inspected and thus detect the possible cause that has caused the Check Engine symbol to light up.

There are many faults that cause this light to turn on, very simple and basic faults in a maintenance service and other more serious ones. So here we leave 10 items that most frequently break down and cause the Check Engine light to turn on.

Oxygen sensors

Plugs

Catalytic converter

Fuel cap

Steam emission control system bleed valve

Mass air flow sensor

Ignition coil

Steam emission purge solenoid valve

Fuel injectors

Thermostat

Please note that when the Check Engine light illuminates, it generally means that the vehicle’s system, such as the ignition, fuel injection, or emission control, is not working properly, even if the vehicle appears to be operating normally.

