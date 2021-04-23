Causes why a car consumes antifreeze

The refrigeration system It is one of the most basic and important of our car. Its function is maintain a suitable working temperature, which prevents premature wear, excessive fuel consumption or even much more serious breakdowns such as engine seizure. However, the aforementioned cooling system also is prone to breakdowns, such as a loss of water or antifreeze without raising the engine temperature.

Operation and elements of the refrigeration system

The main function of the cooling system of our car is maintain a suitable working temperature for the engine, since in it, as a result of the combustion process itself and the friction between the different moving elements, extremely high temperatures are reached.

To achieve this objective, a hydraulic circuit through which a liquid called antifreeze or coolant circulates. In a simplified way, we can say that by means of a pump (the Water Pump, which is driven by the engine’s crankshaft, although the most recent ones are usually electric) the antifreeze is circulated through a series of conduits in the engine block and the cylinder head where it absorbs the heat from the same and releases it to the environment in the radiator, which has a electro fan to help heat exchange with the air that passes through it.

However, it is not always beneficial that the engine is cooling down, and it is that in the starting phases, when it is cold, what you want is that it gains temperature quickly. For this, the thermostat, an element that in its simplest conception can be understood as a “stopcock” that lets the antifreeze pass to the engine or not.

Additionally we find other elements, such as the glass of expansion, the tank where the coolant is stored and that should not be opened when the engine is hot, as this circuit works under pressure, as well as one or more thermometers and / or pressure and heating radiator. This radiator is part of a branch of the main circuit through which the hot antifreeze from the propeller circulates to heat the passenger compartment.

Finally, it is worth mentioning in plug-in hybrid cars (and also in electric cars) it is common to find a parallel circuit (normally independent) to cool batteries and keep them at optimal operating temperature, in which energy consumption will be lower and its useful life is prolonged.

My car uses water and does not heat up: what is the fault?

Once the operating principle of the refrigeration circuit is understood, it is easy to be able to intuit or identify faults related to it, as is the case in which “It uses up water and does not heat up”.

One of the most common reasons why the level of the expansion vessel drops without apparent cause is because in the system has reached an overpressure and part of it has been expelled as a safety measure. This can occur in cases such as when the antifreeze is overfilled or when driving extremely aggressively on a recurring basis. Likewise, this situation also occurs when the sealing gasket of the expansion tank cap is damaged.

The other major reason why a car uses water without apparent consequences lies in a small leak in the cooling circuit, almost negligible and that does not leave a trace on the ground where we park our car (often due to the generous skid plates they have). These leaks are often located in the water pump seal with engine block, or in the thermostat, and also in the expansion plugs of the engine.

The expansion plugs They are, as their name suggests, rubber plugs that close holes in the engine block and whose main mission is to absorb the increase in volume that would take place in extreme cases in which the antifreeze solidifies in order not to damage the block.

Other faults related to the cooling system

But the thing does not end here, and it is that there may still be more breakdowns in the cooling system. One of the most cumbersome cases occurs when there is a heater radiator leak, which is usually located behind the dashboard of the vehicle, and whose repair involves dismantling it, which translates into an amount of hours in labor. The most common symptoms of this problem are a heater that does not work properly and the presence of water or humidity in the area of ​​the feet of the front seats, especially on the driver’s side.

But perhaps the biggest shock was when we open the expansion vessel and observe an oily mixture, and sometimes with an appearance similar to that of mayonnaise. In many cases it is due to a failure in the cylinder head gasket, especially we observe how the temperature of our car rises, but if it does not heat up it is possible that this oil comes from a circuit other than the engine.

In cars with automatic transmission there is a small circuit with its own radiator through which the transmission oil circulates, known as ATF, in order to cool it. The problem comes when both the water radiator and the gearbox radiator are placed next to each other, and for different reasons, they end up communicating with each other, thus allowing that mixture of AFT and antifreeze, and that should also manifest itself in a more clumsy operation of the automatic transmission itself.

