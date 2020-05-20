May 20, 2020 | 5:00 am

Televisa is ready to resort to legal proceedings against the American company Live Nation for the possible cancellation of the purchase of its majority stake in Ocesa, announced on July 24, 2019.

After sending a notice in which Live Nation stated that “it is not obligated to close the transaction”, both companies suspended the sale and purchase on May 5 to “allow the corresponding conversations to take place”; that is, trying to renegotiate the agreement.

However, in case of not reaching a new agreement on the operation valued at 5,556 million pesos (mp), the Emilio Azcárraga consortium plans to resort to legal instances, according to sources close to the company.

The station’s patience could expire next week, when the process called the standstill agreement concludes. However, specialists in commercial litigation point out that the Mexican consortium would be at a disadvantage due to “causes of force majeure.”

Live Nation, considered the largest producer of live events worldwide, is still planning to conclude the acquisition of Ocesa with Televisa and CIE, according to its director Michael Rapino in the framework of the company’s report for the first quarter of the year.

But the businessman did not make clear if the producer will be able to complete the purchase, due to the delay of almost a year caused by bureaucratic procedures in Mexico.

In addition, Live Nation faces a serious financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic that cost it to lose 41% of its share value between February 19 and May 19.

“We are not sure of Mexico’s position and we do not want to assume any loss in the next 6 or 8 months,” Rapino said in a call with shareholders on May 7.

Legal disadvantage

So far neither Televisa nor Live Nation have published the details on the contract for the sale and purchase of the shares in Ocesa. However, the publication of the agreement is sufficient to consider that the transaction is “perfected”.

Intrinsically, this indicates the impossibility of breaking the treaty, according to Héctor Arce, a lawyer from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), a specialist in commercial affairs.

“Live Nation signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Ocesa (…) This move furthers Live Nation’s goal of building its global entertainment platform (…) The acquisition was approved by the boards of directors of Live Nation, CIE and Televisa The company wrote in a statement on July 24 of last year.

The resolution of controversies in international agreements is subject to the city where it was signed or to the existence of an arbitration clause agreed by the parties involved, according to Carlos Brehm, a specialist in commercial civil and commercial arbitration.

In the event that the agreement is signed under Mexican law, the dispute would be subject to the provisions of the Commercial Code, which opens the door to a possible cancellation of the contract for “force majeure” reasons, according to the interviewees.

“In light of Mexican law, the contract is valid, but a pandemic like the coronavirus can be considered a cause of force majeure, which would allow for non-compliance without liability,” said Brehm of the firm Santamarina y Steta.

In arbitration matters, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) also foresees the figure of force majeure events, which may compel one or both parties to a contract to withdraw due to situations beyond its control. .

This figure is established in the 2003 force majeure and equity clauses of the ICC.

With it, the agency seeks to provide international traders with pre-established agreements in case the contract has to change, according to Fernanda David González, manager of ICC Commissions and Working Groups.

“The International Chamber of Commerce is one of the bodies in charge of these matters. They can designate arbitration if it is agreed in the buy-sell agreement, ”said Brehm.

Losses and more losses

The coronavirus pandemic, which forced the suspension of massive events in much of the world, halted the purchase of Ocesa, with which Live Nation aspired to break the barrier of the 50 million tickets sold annually.

According to the Year End report, World Ticket Sales from the specialized agency Pollstar, the company led by Alejandro Soberón sold more than 4.6 million tickets in 2019.

Live Nation, meanwhile, reported the sale of more than 46.6 million tickets, while the ticket for AEG Presents, its closest competitor, was 14.8 million.

However, the spread of the COVID-19 virus in more than 180 countries forced the company that runs Rapino to delay by 2021 90% of the 8,000 events it had scheduled throughout this year.

To date, the number of concerts that Ocesa has suspended is unknown. CIE reported that during the first quarter of 2020, revenues from its entertainment business fell 6% from 2,494 mp to 2,339 mp compared to year-on-year.

“The decrease in income is a consequence of a series of events and festivals that were canceled after the suspension of activities defined by the federal government and other authorities,” the company explained in its most recent quarterly report.

The drop in this sector for CIE is expected to be more pronounced in the rest of the year, due to the total ban on live concerts, shows and sports competitions.

For Televisa the financial damage is reported as “moderate for now”.

The Ocesa sale operation represents around 3.3% of the consortium’s total debt, as well as 12.4% of its cash or 4.5% of the net debt, says Fernando Bolaños Sapién, a stock analyst at Monex.

“However, in the event that the operation did not come to term, we would consider the news as negative since the operation represents 8.3% of the company’s current market value,” Bolaños Sapién said in a note about the possible cancellation of the transaction. .