causes laughter and leaves Casado like that

Tense session which has been lived this Wednesday in the Congress of Deputies on account of the pardons to the imprisoned Catalan politicians.

The parties of the right have charged hard against Pedro Sánchez: the PP has asked him to resign and call elections and Vox and Cs in turn ask Pablo Casado to present a motion of censure.

The president of the PP has been criticized by most parties in the chamber for his intervention in the plenary session, where he has even said that “the Civil War was the confrontation between those who democracy without law and those who wanted law without democracy.”

The PNV spokesman, Aitor Esteban, has become a trend on Twitter due to the response he has given to the president of the PP. The Basque leader has spoken of the “threat” “badass” left a few days ago by former President Aznar, who even said that they were days to “aim and not forget.”

“One would expect greater temperance and a vision of the future in a party that aspires to govern a country and I, honestly, expected it even more after his speech in the motion of censure presented by Mr. Abascal because this is an amendment to the whole to what you said ”, Esteban pointed out.

The Basque spokesman has reproduced the words of the PP about Catalan politicians and their “that they return to where they should be: to jail.” “I have to say that those pardoned neither promoted violence, quite the contrary, nor did they steal, they left nothing in their pocket. No, they are not criminals. I would say that you know some criminals that are somewhat closer, ”said Esteban, causing laughter in the hemicycle and causing Casado to lower his gaze.

And he has concluded: “Compare the pardoned with the aces …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.