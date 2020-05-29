Two medical studies conducted in the United States and China indicate that the pathogen responsible for COVID-19 could cause damage not only to the lungs but also to the liver.

It should be noted that although the new coronavirus typically causes symptoms such as respiratory failure, fever and cough, some patients have come to hospitals with conditions such as diarrhea and vomiting. When analyzed for viruses SARS-CoV-2some have tested positive.

Reem Sharaiha, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist in New York, analyzed the cases of nearly 1,100 adult people who had been diagnosed with the COVID-19. At least a third of these patients had a gastrointestinal symptom and two thirds suffered some damage hepatic.

The study, published in the specialized media Medpage Today, details that the most common gastrointestinal symptom was diarrhea. In addition, patients with diseases liver Chronic patients were more likely to be affected by some symptom of the digestive tract.

For its part, another study carried out by specialists from the Yat-Sen University Hospital in Guangzhou, in China analyzed several medical studies published between January and April this year, in which they treated gastrointestinal disorders in patients of the new strain of coronavirus.

The research pointed out that 15 percent of those patients had symptoms in the digestive system and that 19 of them had damage in the liver. Furthermore, as the COVID-19, digestive symptoms and harm hepatic it increased, said Ren Mao, one of the authors of the research.

The Asian researcher concluded that this type of disease is not uncommon in patients affected by the pandemic and advised to take greater care in this type of patient.

With information from Infobae.

