Causes carambola when trying to flee after stealing a truck in Valle de Chalco

VALLE DE CHALCO, State of Mexico.- An individual who tried to flee after stealing a truck caused a carom of five vehicles. Finally he was arrested.

The events were recorded after 24-year-old Emanuel “N”, through the use of violence, stripped a female driver of her vehicle, on the streets of the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood in Valle de Chalco.

The events occurred on Calle Norte 37, where the aggressor seized a white Mazda pickup with license plates PWF-677-B and intended to head toward Mexico City.

During his escape attempt he caused a carom that involved 5 cars.

The apprehension took place in the limits of the Iztacalco and Nezahualcóyotl mayor’s offices, on Pantitlán avenue at the intersection with 9th street, in the vicinity of the Juárez Pantitlán neighborhood, and at the time of securing the unit, it is reported that “it presents damage due to the accident and 9 impacts ”.

Among the vehicles involved are a taxi-style Aveo, a Beat (gray), a Ranger pickup (green), an Urban, and a Toyota Sienna (wine), in addition to the 2018 model white Mazda truck, which Emanuel “N” was driving, and he stayed on Xochimilco and Huasteca avenues, in the Agrícola Pantitlán neighborhood.

Because of the above, and due to the injuries suffered, Emanuel “N” is transferred to the La Villa hospital, in charge of personnel from the Oasis sector of the MX-065-T3 unit, as he has two gunshot wounds on the left femur and tibia and fibula on the right side.

Emmanuel ‘N’ is waiting for the corresponding authority to determine his legal situation.

