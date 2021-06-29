causes and effects of this autoimmune disease

06/29/2021 at 8:20 AM CEST

The scleroderma, also called systemic sclerosis, is a rare disease, of an autoimmune nature, caused by an alteration of collagen (a set of proteins that support the organs and tissues of the body), which causes the skin to become sclerosed, that is, to harden.

But not only in the skin, this hardening can also occur in the blood vessels, in the muscles and in some internal organs such as the lungs, the heart and the digestive system.

In Spain, a prevalence of 277 cases of systemic sclerosis per million inhabitants is estimated, which means that there are approximately 13,000 affected by this systemic autoimmune disease that, in some cases, can be very serious.

However, “with the improvement in the global management of the disease and the earlier diagnosis and milder cases, survival at five and ten years has improved in the last decade, reaching around 90% and 84%, respectively” , as explained by the expert of the Spanish Society of Rheumatology (SER) in this pathology and rheumatologist at the Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid, Dr. Patricia Carreira.

Currently, there is no cure for scleroderma, but there are treatments aimed at controlling the inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular disease that are characteristic of this condition.

Key symptoms for early diagnosis

The Systemic sclerosis is a highly variable presentation disease, with very mild cases, of very slow evolution and with few clinical manifestations, and other very serious cases with very rapidly progressive evolution.

Although its main target organ is the skin, the disease can affect many internal organs, such as the digestive tract, lungs, heart, muscles, or kidneys.

Therefore, the signs of this pathology are very varied:

It usually begins with a slight swelling of the skin of the hands and feet, and sometimes the face as well. Over time, the skin hardens and begins to limit joint movements.Raynaud’s phenomenon: changes in the color of the hands in cold weather. First they become very white and later they turn a purplish color. Sometimes this phenomenon causes pain or tingling in the hands.When scleroderma affects other organs it can cause joint pain, fatigue, digestive problems such as difficulty swallowing, constipation or diarrhea, and cardiorespiratory problems such as shortness of breath, hypertension or pain on the chest.

This variety of symptoms makes it essential that when making the diagnosis “a complete study is carried out in all patients to evaluate which organs are affected. In cases with rapidly progressive disease, this evaluation must be carried out urgently, since visceral involvement is usually more severe and is associated with significant early mortality, “says the specialist.

Like other autoimmune diseases, scleroderma mostly affects women (approximately 7 women for every man), between 45 and 64 years old.

“But it can appear in any age group, even children, although it is rarer. In addition, this condition seems to be more prevalent in black people, and it is more serious in men, “explains Dr. Carreira.

Although, “we must insist on the need to increase resources for research into this disease and raise awareness in the world, including the medical community, about this rare and unknown pathology for many,” the specialist specified.

The importance of early diagnosis

To prevent the progression of the disease and the appearance of deformities, treatment should be started as early as possible, so it is very important that the pathology is known.

In this sense, the Dr. Carreira remember that “the diagnosis can be difficult since, as it is a rare disease, many doctors are not familiar with it.”

This can considerably delay the start of treatment, with the consequent deterioration in the quality of life of the patient. Therefore, “early access to centers with experience in the management of this disease is therefore essential.”

Decalogue for patients with scleroderma

Faced with any of the symptoms that we have already seen, the Spanish Rheumatology Foundation recommends going to the rheumatologist as soon as possible. He will be able to diagnose and determine the appropriate treatment in each case.Beware of the cold! To prevent Raynaud’s syndrome during the colder months it is essential to protect your hands and the rest of the body using warm clothing, gloves and socks. The color changes typical of this phenomenon can also cause the appearance of ulcers, the skin is not adequately protected. No tobacco. Smoking constricts the veins and arteries, making the symptoms of Raynaud’s syndrome worse.

In addition, tobacco further aggravates the possible conditions that the disease can have on the lungs or the heart.

Be careful with stress and anxiety. Patients suffering from systemic sclerosis claim that their symptoms are aggravated by stress. Take care of your skin. Always keep the skin clean and well hydrated. Move the affected areas. Hands, feet, knees, elbows & mldr ;. The affected areas must always be mobilized according to the physical possibilities of each patient. Report any new symptoms. Consult your dermatologist for any new or serious symptoms you detect (shortness of breath, palpitations, or hypertension). A timely diagnosis can improve the evolution of the disease. Control your blood pressure levels. Follow the prescribed treatment. Treatment determined by the rheumatologist is essential to control symptoms. Beware of some drugs. According to the specialists of the Spanish Foundation of Rheumatology, some medications can worsen Raynaud’s phenomenon.

For example, some medications for hypertension or for the treatment of migraines.

“If you take any of these drugs, you have to tell the specialist that you suffer from scleroderma and Raynaud’s, because most likely he can indicate a different treatment,” say experts in rheumatology.