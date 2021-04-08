Causes and consequences postponement of Roland Garros 2021

Everything was going too well, but there is no room for relaxation or rejoicing in a world shaken by the coronavirus pandemic. Everything indicates that the dates on which it will take place Roland Garros 2021 they are going to be different from those planned, which can have a very dangerous domino effect on the entire tennis calendar. Each week is assigned a series of tournaments, and the change of dates in a Grand Slam can cause a real earthquake in many other places. The Parisian event will take place from May 30 to June 13, in case of confirming news given by L´Equipe.

The French Tennis Federation Last year it already showed a strong tendency to seek its own good and act unilaterally, and it seems willing to do so again in 2021, since this news is not accompanied by any proposal for events such as those of Hertogenbosch, Stuttgart and Nottingham have any alternative, all three being scheduled in the week of June 7 to 13. In the event that there is no possible alternative and they are forced to cancel or postpone it, the FFT will be responsible for the stipulated financial compensation.

Les tournois de Stuttgart (ATP), ‘s-Hertogenbosch (ATP et WTA) et Nottingham (WTA), are censes to launch the season sur gazon from lundi 7 June. Ils pourraient être annulés ou reports, auquel cas the Fédération française de tennis devra leur offer des compensations financières. https://t.co/vfWEk6voXE – Quentin Moynet (@QuentinMoynet) April 7, 2021

But it is not a one-time question of three events. Reducing the transition from clay to grass tour by a week would force the world’s best to travel to Halle and Queen’s just a few days after the end of the Parisian tournament, putting the health of the players and the viability of two ATP 500 events at risk. Only 15 days would elapse between the end of Roland Garros and the start of Wimbledon, unless the decision of the FFT forces the entire world tennis scene to alter their dates.

It seems complicated that the All England Lawn Tennis Club access this, taking into account how they have everything measured so that the grass is perfect, as well as the centennial nature of the tournament and all the pomp that surrounds it. As if this were not enough, it must be remembered that a week would be dead and without fixed tournaments before Roland Garros, which would have consequences in events such as Lyon or Geneva, scheduled for the week before the Grand Slam.

The FFT mise sur un regain de souplesse des protocoles sanitaires à compter du mois de juin. Objectifs: hausse de la jauge de spectateurs et hausse des services (réouverture terrasses, voire restaurants en intérieur). Potentiellement of millions of euros of revenue. https://t.co/vfWEk6voXE – Quentin Moynet (@QuentinMoynet) April 7, 2021

Why did the FFT make the decision to postpone the start of Roland Garros 2021 by one week?

Economic reasons underlie what was done by the organizers of the French Grand Slam. The government of Emmanuel Macron has announced a notable easing of sanitary measures and restrictions on mobility and social gatherings as of June. The fact of being able to play the event in its entirety in this new context, would report huge monetary benefits since it would not only allow more tickets to be sold, but also have open services such as sponsor shops and restaurant terraces where fans can consume. Definitely, Roland Garros 2021 the season can change a lot.