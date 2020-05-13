Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Hailing from the port of Valparaíso, Chile, Niebla Games is expanding the arrival of its indie title that has enchanted international fairs and earned it a presentation that has taken them around the world.

“Cause, Voices of the Dusk” is getting closer to reaching the hands of fans officially, after now going through a beta phase that will allow select players to enjoy their gaming experience.

Fog Games enters a final phase of development, aiming to cooperate intensively with the players. This version of the game will include a large part of the functionalities contemplated for the official launch, but as it happens with many online multiplayer games, the balance and polish will continue in various updates.

Now, the title has announced the launch of Early Access via Steam on May 26, 2020. This launch will be celebrated with a Streaming Event on May 21.

Cause, Voices of the Dusk is a deep and strategic free-to-play card game for PC, consoles and mobiles, set in an exotic and dark fantasy universe. In it, you will have to choose between multiple powers, factions and leaders, sacrifice cards to increase your Cause, and bring them back to achieve powerful plays.

The versions of PS4, Xbox One and mobile are in development to be released later in 2020, offering cross play between platforms (cross-play). The game will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese.

(Source: Press release)

