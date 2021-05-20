Cause of neuronal death in patients with familial ALS discovered

05/20/2021 at 8:58 AM CEST

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a degenerative illness that causes the progressive death of the neurons responsible for movement.

This leads to paralysis of muscles in the extremities and, over time, throughout the body.

Nowadays it has no cure, its cause is unknown and only in Spain appear one or two new cases per year for every 100,000 inhabitants.

In this fatal prognosis it turns out encouraging the finding of the Genomic Instability Group of the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO).

This group of scientists have discovered the cause of neuronal death in many patients with familial ALS, a key revelation to begin seeking treatment.

And it is that in 10% of those affected by ALS there is an important genetic component that causes the disease to appear in several members of a family.

In almost half of these cases of familial ALS the origin is in a gene called C9ORF72, whose mutations kill motor neurons.

The new mechanism relates these mutations to a general problem that blocks all nucleic acids, DNA and the RNA.

With this, they achieve prevent multitude of fundamental processes in the functioning of the cells.

Toxic mutations

Mutations in the C9ORF72 gene are toxic because they induce the cell to produce small proteins or peptides that are very rich in arginine.

This amino acid binds very avidly to nucleic acids, DNA or RNA, displacing in a generalized way to all cellular proteins they normally interact with them.

In this way, they prevent any cellular reaction that uses DNA or RNA. Thus, with its nucleic acids blocked, the cell dies.

In search of a treatment

Once you understand why arginine-rich peptides are toxic, the next step is to find out how fight it.

Learn to alleviate this toxicity It may also be useful to address cases of ALS not associated with the C9ORF72 gene, that is, to what happens in the rest of the cases of this disease.

And research in that line has already started. Like the work to create animal models in which the problem is reproduced, to have a platform to test potential therapies.

A spontaneous discovery

The leader of the Genomic Instability Group, Óscar Fernández-Capetillo, began working on ALS in 2014 to help understand the toxicity of these mutations.

A idea emerged after a coffee with biologist and Nobel Prize winner Jack Szostak, it was what put him on the arginine track.

“Szostak investigates the chemistry of the origin of life, and he told me that to slow down reactions with nucleic acids in their experiments they used precisely synthetic peptides with many arginines, due to their great affinity for them, “says Fernández-Capetillo.

“So I thought, what if this is what is happening? What if the arginine-rich proteins from ALS patients are generally blocking DNA and RNA?” He explains.

On the trail of arginine

To support their hypotheses, the group decided to explore whether these problems were observed in any normal protein that had many arginines.

There is only one such protein, but it is expressed only and transiently during the generation of sperm. It’s about the protamine.

The biological function of protamine is to displace histones from DNA, the proteins that normally help to shape chromosomes and to control the activity of genes.

«Thanks to exchanging histones for protamine, which is smaller, the DNA of the sperm it can be compacted more », explains Fernández-Capetillo.

However, protamine is toxic to any cell other than a sperm.

«We think that what happens in ALS patients is equivalent to what would happen to them if, accidentally, their motor neurons began to produce protamine, “he says.

Thus, in the work published in The EMBO Journal, they show that the cellular effects of protamine are identical to those of peptides rich in arginine found in ALS patients.

This discovery is the big step I needed research on ALS, which has been an invisible disease to society for years.