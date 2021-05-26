Cause of death of Mike Tyson’s 4-year-old daughter

Getty Images Former American boxer Mike Tyson speaks during a press conference to announce India’s first ever Kumite 1 mixed martial arts league in Mumbai on September 28, 2018.

Mike Tyson and his girlfriend, Sol Xochitl, faced a tragic loss in 2009 when their daughter, Exodus, died at the age of 4. The girl was trapped in the cord of a treadmill at her home in Phoenix and died at the local hospital.

Exodus died on May 26, 2009, nearly 12 years to date, according to his obituary.

A new documentary, “Mike Tyson: The Knockout,” delves into his life. The two-part documentary airs on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 25 and June 1, 2021.

Exodus’ older brother, Miguel León, found his sister trapped in the rope

Today in History. Mike Tyson’s 4yr old daughter Exodus breathed her last on 27th May 2009 after a tragic accident in which her neck got caught in a treadmill cord. Its alleged she slipped while playing She was put on life support but never regained her consciousness. RIP Exodus pic.twitter.com/4cyMIsdDgW – Aupal Emmanuel 🇺🇬 (@AupalEmmanuel) May 27, 2020

Miguel León was just 7 years old when he found his sister tangled in a treadmill cable, ABC News reported. Exodus was playing when he fell into the cordon, which “acted like a rope,” police said in a statement at the time. Tyson was in Las Vegas at the time and flew to Phoenix as soon as notified, showing up at the hospital where Exodus was on life support before he died, the news outlet reported.

Miguel found his sister and alerted his mother, who was in another room. He pulled the girl off the wire, called 911 and tried to resuscitate her with CPR, ABC News reported.

The mother was cleaning the house and Exodus was in the playroom. She sent her son to check on her sister and found her “in trouble,” police said in a statement summarized by ABC. The statement further said that the mother initially thought that Exodus had been electrocuted. Exodus did not respond when first aid arrived and efforts to save his life continued.

She was taken to St. Joseph Hospital and Medical Center, where she died.

the 911 recordings captured the chilling call.

Phoenix police investigated Exodus’ death and determined it was accidental. Police described it as “a tragic accident,” according to ABC News.

“Somehow, she was playing on this treadmill, and there’s a cable hanging underneath the console; it’s kind of a loop, ”said the police sergeant. Andy Hill. “Either he slipped or he stuck his head in the loop, but it acted like a rope, and obviously he couldn’t get rid of it.

The New York Daily News reported that the mother called 911 and said, “My baby! She is drowned! “

Tyson issued a statement at the time of his death, quoted by ABC News.

He said:

The Tyson family wishes to extend our deepest and heartfelt appreciation for all of your prayers and support, and we ask that we be allowed our privacy at this difficult time. There are no words to describe the tragic loss of our beloved Exodus.

Consumer Reports described the death as “preventable” and issued a reminder about the danger of exercise equipment in the home.

“Tyson’s daughter’s injuries serve as a sad and serious reminder of the dangers that home exercise equipment can pose to children. If you have any in your home, make sure the equipment is unplugged and out of the reach of children, and keep small children away from the equipment without safety locks. Children should be especially kept away from exercise equipment when it is in use, ”wrote Consumer Reports.

Tyson called Exodus his “angel” and talked about his first reaction to the news that she had died.

Tyson called Exodus his “angel” and told Oprah Winfrey that he didn’t want to know how he died. After learning that she had died, he told the news outlet that “my first instinct was very angry.”

“If I know, then there could be guilt,” she said on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

“If someone is to blame, there will be a problem,” he continued.

He said that his family is his “greatest asset” and said that he is grateful to have the coping mechanisms not to react violently.

“I was so happy that I had the tools in life, you know, not to go in that direction,” she told Oprah. “Because I have been [en] that address. I know where that will take me. I know I am not going to win.

