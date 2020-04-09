Just under a week ago, two members of the Kennedy family, Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and their young son, climbed into a canoe to retrieve a ball. But they disappeared and nobody heard from them again.

After days of constant searching, the remains of McKean were found last Monday afternoon and this Wednesday the cause of his death was revealed. The woman accidentally drowned in the rough and cold waters of Chesapeake Bay.

McKean’s cause and manner of death were confirmed by a spokesman for the state chief medical examiner, who is handling the case, according to People magazine.

For now, Little Gideon McKean’s body was recovered Wednesday afternoon, according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police announced. The infant’s body was recovered more than seven meters deep, little by little over a kilometer from her grandmother’s residence on Shady Side, Maryland, where the canoe left.

According to the USA Today site, the body of Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean was found more than six kilometers from where his mother’s body was.

“On behalf of our family, I want to share our sincere gratitude with Governor Hogan, Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio and the team of more than 50 professionals from the Department of Natural Resources, Anne Arundel, Charles County and the State Police, who spent the past few days searching for our fierce and loving Maeve and Gideon. They have helped us to close this terrible loss, and our family will always be grateful for their tireless work.Alan Fleischmann, a friend and family spokesman, said in a statement.

Both Maeve’s 40 years old, like Gideon’s 8, disappeared on Thursday, April 2 while canoeing across the Chesapeake Bay, near Washington, on the east coast of the United States. A day later an overturned canoe was retrieved that matched the description of the one that disappeared. And the other both were presumed dead.

McKean and Gideon had gone in search of a ball that had fallen into the water, The Washington Post reported, citing family members and police, and the strong current swept both of them.

“They just went further than they could handle and never got close to shore again.“Explained David McKean, the woman’s husband. The family had gathered in a beachfront home owned by his wife’s mother, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, in Shady Side, Maryland.

At a press conference on Friday afternoon, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said he had contacted Kennedy Townsend and expressed his sincere sympathy and prayers to her and her entire family at such a difficult time.

A spokesperson for the United States Coast Guard said the wind in that part of the bay was 26 knots (a little less than 50 kilometers per hour), with waves one meter high.

The woman worked as executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative. Her mother was deputy governor of Maryland. She was also JFK’s great-niece and granddaughter of her brother and former Attorney General Robert Kennedy, also killed in 1968.

This is a new drama for the celebrated American dynasty, struck several times by the tragedy since the 1963 murder in Dallas of Democratic President John F. Kennedy (JFK).