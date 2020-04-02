In times of confinement, many soccer players share on their social networks what they do at home, their training sessions, the series they watch, etc. To one of them, the German Timm Klose, He has been tricked by an image uploaded on his official Instagram profile. The player of the Norwich City Premier League released a story watching Netflix, but did not realize that a well-known website was marked in the Favorites tab in your browser, Porn Hub. In fact, the link led to a special category that the portal has been promoted by quarantine.

Obviously, the jokes were quickly followed by social networks. The story has gone viral at a frenetic pace and many English media have echoed the oversight of Timm Klose, a 31-year-old Norwich player. Several users captured the story that the German published and Twitter was filled with comments mocking the footballer, who later deleted the publication.

“We already know what Timm Klose has been investing time in” or “It seems Timm is enjoying home confinement” are some of the comments seen on social networks, where the carelessness of the defense has not gone unnoticed.

Looks like Timm Klose is enjoying lockdown🤣 # ncfc pic.twitter.com/szZIAhoqlm

– Canary Cast (@CastCanary) March 31, 2020