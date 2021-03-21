Caucedo receives the ship with the largest capacity and dimensions that has docked in the country

The logistics solutions provider company DP World received at its Caucedo port terminal the ship with the largest capacity and dimensions that has docked in the country to date, after having completed the project to expand the infrastructure of its dock.

The MSC Katrina ship, owned by the MSC Dominicana shipping line, connects the European continent with the Caribbean, South America and the Pacific region, transporting imported merchandise to these destinations.

The vessel, which began its journey from Portugal to the Dominican port and was built in Panama in 2012, has a load capacity of 12,999 TEUS and a length of 366 meters by 48.40 meters wide, which marks a milestone in the flow. of commerce in the country.

The arrival of the ship was possible due to the investment in infrastructure that the company made at the end of last year as part of its expansion plan. With this investment, DP World aims to contribute directly to the Dominican State’s plans to turn the country into the main logistics HUB in the Americas region, indicates a press release.

Jorge Zimbello, manager of MSC Dominicana, said he was proud and pleased to accompany the company in the process of expanding its terminal; supporting the country’s foreign trade and the positioning of the port of Caucedo as a logistics HUB that is in line with the strategy of the authorities and the business community of our country.

The expansion project consisted of the addition of 450 linear meters of dock and the acquisition of the most modern and robust equipment on the market, which meant a significant increase in the infrastructure of the DP World Caucedo terminal.

It currently has 10 gantry cranes (five Super Post Panamax and five Post Panamax), 32 RTGs and an operating capacity of 2.5 million TEUS per year.

Morten Johansen, CEO of DP World, highlighted that having increased the infrastructure, the terminal can receive large capacity vessels such as the MSC Katrina, which represents both the increase in the country’s competitiveness compared to other markets in the region and a great opportunity for local and regional manufacturing companies that may be interested in setting up their operations in the country.