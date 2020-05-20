Cauã Reymond turns 40 this Wednesday (20) and won a tribute from his wife, Mariana Goldfarb. The model and student of Nutrition rescued a photo in which the two appear in a waterfall. The day before, Mariana had already extolled her relationship with her husband, the protagonist of the next soap opera at nine, ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’. In the plot, Cauã will live with twins who were separated at birth

Mariana Goldfarb shared a photo on her Instagram to congratulate her husband, Cauã Reymond, on her birthday. Married to the model since April 2019, the actor turns 40 this Wednesday (20). In the old image, the couple appears embraced having fun at a waterfall – she in a bikini and he only in shorts. To caption the post, Mariana used only one cake emoticon and another heart emoticon.

Mariana praised relationship with Cauã: ‘Good love makes us want to improve’

The day before, the actor’s wife had already left a message in a photo caption in which the two are seen hugging each other and in an atmosphere of romance. “Spoiler alert. When they told me about love they forgot to tell me that what makes love is love is the commitment and willingness to be better people. Good love makes us want to improve and that is what I feel about you. Thank you and congratulations! “, said Mariana, who has a great relationship with Grazi Massafera, Cauã’s ex-wife. Check out the photos below!

Model reported Tinder account with her photos

Last month, Mariana said that Internet user was using her photos on the Tinder relationship app. “Attention! There are some funny people using my photos on Tinder, in New York (USA). Does anyone know how I can report them?” shopping malls.

Cauã Reymond will return to TV as twins in a 9 o’clock soap opera

The heartthrob will be the protagonist of the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”, which was scheduled to debut this month. With the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the plot has been postponed and has no new release date. In Lícia Manzo’s booklet, Cauã will be the twins Renato and Mateus, who grow up separately. What ends up in a millionaire’s home gets involved with drugs and medication and is hospitalized in serious condition after a serious accident. That’s where the character of Alinne Moraes (Bárbara) exchanges him and the twin. The booklet will also bring together Natália Lage, Gabriel Leone, Daniel Dantas, Marcelo Faria, Marcos Caruso and Fabrício Boliveira.

‘Mother’s Love’ cuts kiss and sex in ‘second’ season

When it comes back on air, “Amor de Mãe” will undergo significant changes. At Globo’s request, Manuela Dias cut scenes of hugging, kissing and sex. Lurdes, played by Regina Casé, will be a kind of pandemic spokesperson in the booklet and will appear to have no physical contact with her children, at the same time that she will continue looking for Domênico, who is Danilo (Chay Suede), the murderer’s son. Thelma (Adriana Esteves), who will take her second victim.

(By Guilherme Guidorizzi)

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’