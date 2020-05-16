Since confinement due to the pandemic began, composer and music theater entrepreneur Andrew Lloyd Webber has been broadcasting work from his catalog for free every weekend, as part of his The Shows Must Go On! Series. And arguably, no Webber musical is as iconic, and as controversial, as his 1981 work Cats, which began airing on Friday, May 15, lasting 48 hours.

The musical that was filmed in 1998 features a lineup of cast members from various international theatrical productions, who were invited to reprise their roles on stage.

The cast includes Elaine Paige, who starred in “Grizabella” in the West End, Susan Jane Tanner, in the role of “Jellylorum” in the West End, and Ken Page as “Old Deuteronomy” on Broadway.

Cats had its world premiere in the West End in 1981 and a year later it hit Broadway. Broadway production lasted for 18 years, closing in 2000, making it one of the longest running shows.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, who had triumphed with works like Jesus Christ Super Star and Evita, was considered a fool for basing Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats on a book of poems by T. S. Eliot. Cats, tells the night when the helic cats meet to tell their stories and that one of them is chosen to ascend to the “Heaviside Layer” and be reborn in a new life.

Cats is the seventh installment of The Show Must Go On, following Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera, Love Never Dies, Andrew Lloyd Webber: The Royal Albert Hall Celebration, and recently, By Jeeves .

Finally, the musical recently returned to public awareness last year, with Tom Hooper’s much-maligned live-action adaptation.

Fortunately, the version to air this weekend will be the direct film to the 1998 video of the musical, shot at the Adelphi Theater in London and with Elaine Page reprising her role as Grizabella.

It also reads:

