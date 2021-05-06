Cats love optical illusions that look like boxes

Not being able to leave home due to the coronavirus pandemic has also brought good things. For example, this citizen science experiment to learn more about our pets, particularly cats. They are independent and rebellious, they love to throw things off tables, they leave hair everywhere and they have a strange obsession with getting into boxes. It is precisely this mania for boxes that cats have that started this experiment, which has now been published in the scientific journal Applied Animal Behavior Science.

It does not matter if it is a Persian, Siamese or Egyptian cat; As soon as you are careless, the cat will be in a cardboard box from which you have separated for a second. The researchers of this study, entitled “If I fits, I sits” (“If I fit, I feel” in Spanish), conducted this study with the idea of ​​better understanding how cats process visual illusions. And these are the results on cats and boxes.

The brain perceives an optical illusion, since the Kanizsa square is not such

The optical illusion that the cats had to contend with is the Kanizsa square. As explained from Science Alert, these are four pacman-like shapes that are oriented to look like the four corners of a square. This does perceive to the viewer a square that doesn’t really exist.

Optical illusions and cats

Optical illusions occur when our brain adjusts visual information to preconceptions. We know that the eyes receive the information, but it is the brain that processes the information and fills in the gaps if necessary. It is usually very useful to detect predators in the jungle or to recognize food. But, What did the cats see when the Kanizsa square was put on them?

We cannot know what exactly they saw, but we can get an idea from their behavior. We know that cats and boxes are inseparable. And this could be extended to squares. And that’s just what the researchers saw: the cats sat more in the Kanizsa square or in the one made with duct tape. It must also be explained that the same shapes were used, but disordered (that is, they did not look like a square) to see what cats preferred.

The experiment

Of the 500 cats that were to take part in the study, only 30 pets ultimately managed to complete all the tests for the research. This study has been led by the cognitive ethologist Gabriella smith, from the City University of New York. She and her companions were in charge of recruiting humans to test their pets.

The cats had to choose between a square made with duct tape, the delusion that creates the Kanizsa square and the same components of the illusion, but they did not form a square (the control).

To see that everything was working properly, Smith and his colleagues asked the participants two things: that they will record their cats while choosing what they preferred and what avoid influencing your decision; so they had to wear sunglasses while the animal decided on one of the elements.

Cat owners had to film their pets and wear sunglasses so as not to interfere with the experiment

«The cats in this study stood or sat on the Kanizsa stimuli and the duct tape square more frequently than in control Kanizsa. This reveals the susceptibility to illusory contours and supports our hypothesis that cats treat an illusory square as they do a real square«, The researchers note. However, this does not happen always or with all cats. We must not forget that animals also have their own personalities, like this pet:

Study limitation

The study is limited by the small sample of cats that participated, but it was done in an environment known to them.

Although the sample is very limited, this study joins others that have similar results. However, it also has something new and that can be very helpful: the experiment has been carried out in the homes where cats live. This is good as these pets are very particular and hate new places. For this reason, it is easier for them to behave naturally in an environment that they already know than in, for example, a laboratory.

But why is it important to know this? Cats, as we already know, do not speak. At least for the moment. However, know how your brain works Regarding optical illusions, it can bring us closer to knowing a little more about the the way they see the world. This, in addition, can help us to compare the different types of vision between species.

