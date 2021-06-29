Cats help decrease anxiety in children with autism

Cats, good companions for children

“If a family is considering adopting a companion animal, we want to provide the best possible evidence-based information so they can make an informed decision. In fact, cats may be more beneficial than dogs for some families, “explained Gretchen Carlisle, lead author of the research.

In the study, families with children with autism ages 6 to 14 were contacted through the Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders. The children were then monitored after adopting a cat from their home. Likewise, the researchers examined the temperament of the cats to make sure they were calm and a good choice for the family.

In this way, families not only perceived an instant link between the child with autism and the new pet, but they also noticed that the bond was maintained over time and anxiety decreased.