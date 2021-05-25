Cats develop the same attachment to their caregivers as babies

Results of the investigation

The investigation concluded that 65.8% of the cats that had taken the test felt safe with their caregiver, compared to 34.2% who were insecure. This secure attachment ratio, according to Kristyn Vitale, matches the human child population. Well, in humans, 65% of babies are safely attached to their caregiver.

On the other hand, as Vitale argues, cats that are insecure are likely to run and hide, or even act aloof. However, there has long been a biased way of thinking that all cats behave this way, when most cats they use their owner as a source of security.

Thus, it has been scientifically proven that cats depend on their owners to feel safe when stressed.