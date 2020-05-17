Can we get covid-19 for our pets? 0:56

Cats can infect other cats with coronavirus, but they may not show any symptoms, according to a study published Wednesday.

The findings add to a growing body of research showing how cats, large and small, can contract the virus. But experts say there is no evidence that cats are contributing to the spread of covid-19.

In the study, the researchers infected three cats and found that they all killed the virus after three days. When infected cats mated with healthy cats, housed together for a few days, healthy cats also developed the virus.

None of the animals in the study showed symptoms such as abnormal temperatures or substantial weight loss.

The first two cats in the United States to test positive for coronavirus, both New Yorkers, showed mild respiratory symptoms, although both were expected to make a full recovery. Eight lions and tigers at the Bronx Zoo also tested positive.

The team behind the new study, led by international virus expert Yoshihiro Kawaoka from the University of Tokyo and scientists from the University of Wisconsin, said more research is needed to better understand whether cats can also transmit the virus to humans. So far, there is no evidence that they can.

“Given the need to stop the 2019 coronavirus disease pandemic through various mechanisms … a better understanding of the role cats can play in transmitting SARS-CoV-2 to humans is needed,” they wrote in a letter. to the New England Journal of Medicine.

The American Association for Veterinary Medicine noted that the new research was done in a laboratory, and it’s unclear if cats can get infected so easily in the real world. A small number of animals worldwide have been confirmed to have the virus, the group said in a statement. “There is no evidence to date that these relatively few naturally infected animals have played any role in the transmission of covid-19 to humans,” he said.

While officials are still learning more about the coronavirus and pets, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (CDC) recommend limiting interactions between pets and people or animals outside the home.

Keep cats indoors whenever possible, the CDC says, and walk dogs on a leash, keeping a distance of at least two meters from other people and animals. The agency also recommends keeping dogs away from public places where large numbers of people and animals gather, such as dog parks.

If someone is sick with covid-19, either suspected or confirmed, officials recommend that another household member take care of the pets. If that is not possible, people should wear cloth covers around the animals, making sure to wash their hands before and after any interaction.

And when people are sick, officials say they should refrain from petting or snuggling with their pets, and avoiding being kissed or licked by them.

