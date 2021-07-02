Cats can get COVID 19 by sleeping in their owners’ bed

Results

The 67% of cats and 43% of dogs living within a home tested positive for antibodies, showing they had had COVID-19. Instead, just 9% of pets from the animal shelter and 3% of the stray cats had antibodies.

Also, 20% of the dogs had symptoms, such as lack of energy or loss of appetite. Some animals had a cough or diarrhea, however all symptoms were mild and they disappeared quickly.

27% of the cats also had symptoms, such as a runny nose or shortness of breath, the most common signs of COVID-19. However, most of the cases were mild.

Furthermore, as scientists point out, cats that spent more time with their owners appeared to have a increased risk of infection. Also, cats that slept in their owners’ beds were more likely to have COVID-19.

The study authors believe that cats are more susceptible to COVID-19 than dogs. Cats are also more likely to sleep close to their owners’ faces (unlike dogs), which increases your exposure to any infection.

“If someone has COVID-19, there is a surprisingly high probability that they will pass it on to their pet. Cats, especiallyand those who sleep in their owner’s bed, they seem to be particularly vulnerable. Therefore, if you have COVID-19, you should stay away from your pet and prevent it from entering your bedroom, ”explained Dorothee Bienzle, professor of veterinary pathology at the University of Guelph (Canada).

Source: European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, 2021.