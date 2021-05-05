Cats’ best kept secret is that they are “embarrassingly ineffective” at catching rats

I don’t like cats, I’m not going to fool you. It is not for anything rational or tangible. We simply don’t have a good feeling between us. Where others see adorable beings, I only see a healthy and cautious mistrust. However, for a few weeks, life has been trying to make me change my mind. I do not know if it is true that nature is taking advantage of the withdrawal of humans caused by quarantines and confinements to recover lost spaces, but the truth is that strange things happen in my garage.

And by “rare” I mean “rats”. That has caused that each time my attempts to try to hunt them failed, the cat theme recurred at lunch, dinner and breakfast. After all, “What better than a cat to get us out of this mess?“They tried to sell me in one way or another without my having an answer for it.

Thank God, the Internet did have it and I came to it by chance: the best kept secret of cats is that they are “embarrassingly ineffective” at catching rats. Checkmate, Garfield.

“Make it look like an accident”

Mert Guller

In 2018, Michael Parsons and his team at Fordham University decided to observe a colony of rats that lived in a Brooklyn landfill for five months. At first, his idea was to study the role that pheromones played in the behavior of animals. However, they quickly realized that the interesting thing was in the interactions between cats and rodents.

The researchers installed cameras throughout the compound and collected more than 300 videos with active animals. Well, during the 79 days that the experiment lasted, the cats in the area tried about 20 times to ambush the rats from the landfill, but they were only successful with three of the 150 that made up the colony. But perhaps that is not the worst: they only managed to kill two of them, the other ran away from rositas.

These conclusions are surprising because, when we talk about cats, we must not forget that they are one of the “most ubiquitous and environmentally damaging invasive predators on Earth” and I am not saying it, a 2017 study that found strong evidence that felines contributed to the extinction of at least 63 species of vertebrates. Needless to say, rats weren’t among them.

Find yourself an enemy of your size

Marko blazevic

However, I do not want my anti-cat bias to lead me to ignore important data: like that New York rats have a well-deserved reputation for being gigantic and very aggressive. Tanya Loos said that, on average, a New York rat weighs ten times more than an average mouse and that it was very possible that this invited cats to find easier and more affordable prey.

This may be true, of course. So much so that, in fact, nothing leads us to think that cats and rats regularly conflict. The most probable thing, taking into account the data that specialists in animal behavior are contributing, is that they ignore each other. Something that would explain the ineffectiveness of the cat, but would also remove them from the list of “natural weapons” to fight rats. Quid pro quo.

Image | Andrew Umansky