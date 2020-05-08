“Studies so far indicate that cats, cats and even tigers are a group of animals susceptible to the virus,” the WHO reported in a study.

The family of felines, including cats and tigers, are susceptible to the new coronavirus COVID-19 and the former can transmit it to others of the same species, confirmed a specialist in zoonoses and food diseases of the World Health Organization (who), Peter Ben Embarek.

A Tiger was infected in a Zoo of NY, to which is added that in Spain The first case of a cat that had contracted the SARS-Cov-2 virus, which causes the COVID -19 disease, has just been confirmed, bringing the total to six cases worldwide.

The animal was already experiencing other health problems and was a pet of a family in which several members had been infected.

Ben embarek He said dogs would also be somewhat susceptible to the coronavirus, but to a lesser extent than cats.

In the area of ​​animals raised for human consumption, the specialist said that pigs and poultry “do not appear to be susceptible to the virus, which is good news due to the close contact that humans have with them and the amounts that they are raised in the world ”.

Numerous studies in different parts of the world inquire about which animal species can contract the coronavirus and transmit it, since this would give clues about the animal that transmitted it to humans.

The scientific consensus that the WHO has insisted on several times in recent weeks is that SARS-CoV-2 has a natural origin and that its “reservoir” -like that of several other types of coronaviruses- are bats; which, however, does not affect.

Determine if the animal species that are in close and constant contact with the human being (how pets or farm animals) is also important to prevent more animals from becoming new natural “reservoirs” and infecting humans in the future.

Meanwhile, knowing with certainty what animal played the role of “intermediary” between the bat and the man in the current crisis is essential “to prevent this situation from repeating months or years later”.

In the pandemic of SARS in 2003 (another coronavirus) it was established that the “intermediary” was the Siberian cat.

Ben Embarek assured that the new coronavirus only has “affinity” with certain animals: “It cannot, at all, invade anything it touches or moves.”

On the geographical origin of the pandemic, the WHO expert said that until now it has been known that the Wuhan wild animal market “was either the origin or had an amplifying role” of the virus.

The first severe cases of COVID-19 were detected in December in people who had a relationship with that market, either because they frequented it or because they worked there.

It is also to be determined if the transmission of the coronavirus occurred from an infected animal to a person or if an individual who already carried the virus spread it there in contact with others in a crowded and unhygienic environment, as was the case in that case. market, which is currently closed.

The pandemic has brought to light the existence of such supply centers, not only in China, but in many countries around the world, and the need for them to comply with essential hygiene and safety measures.

This includes good waste management, the transit of people and goods, the separation between live animals and animal products, as well as between these and the areas where fruits and vegetables are sold.

With information from EFE