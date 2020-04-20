‘Loud Krazy Love‘is a film that tells the incredible story of Brian Welch (Head) vocalist and guitarist of one of the greatest Heavy Metal groups of all time: KoRn.

The sound of Brian Head Welch helped KoRn pioneer the world of music in the early 1990s. The famous heavy metal group gave an identity to a generation of misfits and they made them international stars.

Famous, rich and always admired in the spotlight, Brian felt like a self-loathing teenager relentlessly chasing him in the shadows, until the day a little miracle was born. “When I came out with a $ 23 million record deal in 2005, desperate to give up a devastating meth habit, all I wanted was to be a good father.”

The really difficult part had just begun.

‘Loud Krazy Love‘details the heartbreaking journey of Brian and his daughter Jennea growing up together with chaotic courage and unconventional faith. Beyond a rock documentary, this brave old-age story faces teenage depression, the search for identity, and the hope of a willing and renewed father to do anything for the person he loves.

Due to the current situation and the changes that seem to come in the coming months in the Film industry, Bosco Films has decided to launch ‘Loud Krazy Love‘directly in digital format after the impossibility of being able to do it in movie theaters on the date originally planned.

The tape, therefore, can be seen for rent through the LOUDKRAZYLOVE.ES website starting this Friday, April 24.

