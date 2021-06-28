Catracho goes viral in the US for catching two-foot-large blue crab

The residents of the beach where the catracho found the blue crab could not believe what they were seeing.

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS. A catracho has gone viral in recent hours for catching a two-foot-large blue crab, in a beach from United States.

The event occurred exactly on a beach in Maryland, which is called Point Look, apparently the Honduran is dedicated to fishing as a hobby and was surprised on a normal day.

According to the story of the catracho, he almost lost his arm, because the size of the crustacean he found is much larger than the normal standard.

In addition, this type of crab are active specimens and voracious. Its diet is based on crustaceans, fish, a great variety of mollusks and algae.

Fishing became a spectacle

Because the animal is of unusual size, the catracho stated that it took him two hours to get off the beach. The visitors were amazed and did not want to miss out on taking a picture.

Apparently, it is the first time in 20 years that a blue crab of that size has been seen in that area of ​​the United States, residents of the area they couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

Meanwhile, several people on social networks have commented that it may be a farce or that the animal is not real, however the photos of the catracho speak for themselves.

He posed smiling with the two-foot blue crab on his fishing pole, even though he almost lost his hand. The postcard shows that the animal is heavy and is indeed a crab.

The blue crab is native to the western coast of the Atlantic Ocean, from Nova Scotia to Argentina, and around the entire coast of the Gulf of Mexico.

They inhabit tropical and temperate coasts, in the waters of bays, coastal lagoons, estuaries and river mouths, at a temperature between 18 and 23 ° C, and on beaches at depths between 40 cm and 2 m. They can live between 3 and 8 years.

