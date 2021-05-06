Católica defeats Nacional and adds his first points in the Libertadores

05/06/2021 at 6:44 AM CEST

EFE / Santiago de Chile

The Chilean Catholic University beat this Wednesday at National from Uruguay with a forceful 3-1 at the San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium in Santiago, thus scoring their first points in the Copa Libertadores at the end of the third day of the group stage. Católica came out very active from the first minutes, pressing the exit of the visiting team and playing all the balls with great intensity. Those led by Gustavo Poyet needed to win.

From eleven meters, it was the ram Fernando Zampedri the person in charge of opening the scoring after 30 minutes of the match for the crusaders, after the Brazilian judge Anderson Daronco sanctioned a hand in the area of ​​central Nicolás Marichal.

Despite the fact that after the first goal, Católica showed his best football, Nacional’s draw came at 45 minutes just before the halftime whistle, with a powerful shot from Leandro Fernandez that left goalkeeper Matías Dituro with no chances and clouded what the locals had achieved up to that point. However, “La Franja” did not slacken and continued to generate deep and repeated attacks, although sometimes his offensive vocation left spaces that were used by the entered midfielder Andrés D’Alessandro who tried with filtered passes in depth. The front Diego Valencia Católica scored the second with a bomb at the angle of goalkeeper Sergio Rochet at 60 minutes into the game, an injection of energy that came just as the locals were falling asleep.

Nacional could not counteract the approach of the Catholic University and lost a man at 83 minutes, a game that at that point was locked by the string of fouls. Already in the discounts, the young Clemente Montes, only 20 years old, settled in the area and defined with the coldness of an experienced player, sneaking the ball through the left side of goalkeeper Rochet and sealing the victory of the Chilean team.

With this result, Católica closed the date located in the third position of Group F with three points, still in the race in the fight for the classification. For its part, Nacional de Uruguay was more complicated, adding a point in total in last place in the area. Atlético Nacional de Colombia and Argentinos Juniors, with 4 and 6 points respectively, will close the third day of the group in a match that will be played this Thursday at the Estadio Tigo Manuel Ferreira stadium in Asunción (Paraguay).