Chinese company Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. (better known by its acronym CATL) is ready to mass-produce a battery for electric cars that promises a lifespan of 2 million kilometers and 16 years, according to the company’s president, Zeng Yuqun, in an interview with Bloomberg.

According to Zeng Yuqun, “if someone places an order, we are ready for production,” although he has not disclosed details about whether he has signed an agreement with a car manufacturer to supply these batteries. The Chinese company ensures that its new cells can last 2 million kilometers and 16 years, benefits that come at a price: they are around a 10% more expensive than current cells CATL.

Extending the life of the battery is an important advance that has positive environmental consequences. Longer battery life means power reuse the same battery in a second vehicle, for example, without having to manufacture another one, or be used as stationary accumulators. It will also help reduce potential customers’ concern about an electric car about long-term battery degradation, and the possibility of having to replace it after a few years (a factor that can slow the adoption of electric cars by some consumers. ).

Currently, and as a general rule, most manufacturers offer a guarantee of 8 years or 160,000 kilometers for their electric cars for batteries. An exceptionally striking case is that of the Lexus UX 300e, the first Lexus electric car, which will offer a 1 million kilometer warranty on its battery.

Tesla, meanwhile, is also developing its own battery that promises a lifespan of 1.6 million km (1 million miles) and reduces the use of cobalt by 10%. At the same time, the American company has reached an agreement with CATL for the supply of ferrophosphate batteries, with a longer useful life than the current ones, without cobalt and cheaper. On the other hand, General Motors is also investigating to have a battery with a similar useful life and low cost.

The demand for electric cars will be led by premium models, according to the president of CATL

The Chinese manager also had time to talk about the current market situation, hit by the coronavirus pandemic, and the future prospects. “While the coronavirus outbreak will reduce sales throughout this year, demand for electric cars will increase in early 2021,” according to Zeng, whose company last year was the world’s largest battery producer.

“The pandemic may have a lasting effect during 2020, but it will not be a major factor next year,” said Zeng, who claimed to have “great long-term confidence.” CATL has among its clients top-tier manufacturers such as Volkswagen, Tesla, BMW and Toyota, with agreements closed for the coming years. CATL President believes buyers who have backed out of buying during the pandemic are creating «An accumulated demand that will be unleashed from next year», and that will be led by premium models.