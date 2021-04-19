Catlin, champion in the tiebreaker, and Cañizares sinks in the last day

04/19/2021 at 10:16 PM CEST

Sport.es

The American John Catlin won the Austrian Open, a tournament on the European golf circuit, after beating the German Maximilian Kieffer on the fifth hole of the playoff. in a fourth and last day in which Alejandro Cañizares, leader since Thursday, finished seventh.

Catlin and Kieffer finished the four rounds tied at 274 hits (14 under par), after delivering a score of 65 (-7) and 66 (-6) hits, which led to a tiebreaker, which it lasted until the fifth hole with the victory of the American.

Catlin achieved his first title of the year and the eighth in his record. The North American, 124 in the world, signed 7 birdies without failures that earned him to overcome the co-leaders after the third day, German Martin Kaymer, winner of the 2010 PGA Championship and the 2014 US Open, and Alejandro Cañizares.

In the tiebreaker Catlin imposed his ranking on Kieffer (426), who after making a brilliant round failed to break his 10-year winless streak.

Winner in Ireland

Last year, the North American won the Irish Open and the Andalusian Master, but in this 2021 he did not have a good start. Of the six tournaments he had played until Austria, he did not make the cut in four, the last in Kenya, but he found his best on the green of the Diamond Country Club to conquer his third European triumph in eight months.

It was not the day of Cañizares, who after taking the lead during the first three rounds, sank to seventh with a card of four ‘bogeys’ that overshadowed his two birdies. While Martin Kaymer penalized his two ‘bogeys’ and the double ‘bogey’ and was relegated to third position.

Alejandro Del Rey finished with -3 and Pep Angles Pedro Oriol, with -1. Gonzalo Fernández Castaño did it at par, Emilio Cuartero with +1 and Eduardo De La Riva, with +3.