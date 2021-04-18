Catlin (65) wins in Austria and Cañizares finishes 7th after failing with 74 strokes

The American John catlin won this Sunday the Austrian Open, European golf circuit tournament, after beating the German on the fifth hole Maximilian kieffer, in a fourth and final day in which Alejandro CañizaresLeader since Thursday, he finished seventh after landing 74 shots.

Catlin and Kieffer finished the four rounds tied at 274 strokes (14 under par), after delivering a score of 65 (-7) and 66 (-6) hits, which led them to a tiebreaker, which lasted until the fifth hole. with the triumph of the American.

Catlin achieved his first title of the year and the eighth in his record. The North American, 124 in the world, signed 7 birdies without failures that earned him to overcome the co-leaders after the third day, the German Martin Kaymer, winner of the PGA Championship in 2010 and the United States Open in 2014, and Alejandro Cañizares.

In the tiebreaker Catlin imposed his ranking on Kieffer (426), who after making a brilliant round failed to break his 10-year winless streak.

Last year, the North American won the Irish Open and the Andalusian Master, but in this 2021 he did not have a good start. Of the six tournaments he had played to Austria, he missed the cut in four, the last in Kenya, but found his best on the Diamond Country Club green for his third European win in eight months.

It was not the day of Cañizares, who after taking the lead during the first three rounds, sank to seventh with a card of four ‘bogeys’ that overshadowed his two ‘birdies’. While Martin Kaymer penalized his two ‘bogeys’ and the double ‘bogey’ and was relegated to third position.

Alejandro Del Rey finished with -3 and Pep Angles Pedro Oriol, with -1. Gonzalo Fernández Castaño did it at par, Emilio Cuartero with +1 and Eduardo De La Riva, with +3.