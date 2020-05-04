The Chinese manufacturer of batteries CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology) will supply manufacturers of european commercial electric vehicles its new batteries with CTP packaging technology. The approach is based on dispense with intermediate modules cells contain, allowing to increase the amount of active material inside and, therefore, its energy density. The Dutch company VDL will be the first to implement them in its new electric buses this year. Also, thanks to Quantrum, which has become their officially distributed in EuropeYou can also offer them to small companies with which you will collaborate in their implementation.

Unlike electric cars for private use or rental fleets, the development of commercial vehicle batteries it is much more complicated by its application requirements and by the conditions of use. The jobs for which they are intended are of a different nature: urban and intercity buses, trucks, vans and even vehicles for industrial applications such as forklifts or construction machinery. This particularity requires a much more direct intervention from the battery supplier, beyond the supply and packaging of the cells.

CATL has developed the CTP technology (cell to parcel), in which the packaging of the battery is done directly, going from the cells that make up the smallest functional core of a battery to the final packaging, regardless of the modules. The 40% reduction in auxiliary internal components, responsible for connections, allows gain space to fill it with active materials.

New CATL CTP battery technology.

Gravimetric energy density (weight reduction) increases between 10 and 15 percent, and volumetric energy (volume reduction) between 15 and 20 percent. This means that more energy can be stored in a lighter battery taking up the same space. The result is greater efficiency in integration and an increase in the final energy density.

CATL and Quantron Agreement

CATL’s international expansion is not only focused on supplying batteries to the main European automobile manufacturers. In this case, commercial vehicles are the protagonists. The German company Quantron has become the authorized official distributor and importer of CATL batteries for Europe. Products to begin serving European customers include NCM (nickel, cobalt, manganese) battery modules and new battery packs with CTP technology.

With the support of Quantron’s commercial network, CATL will reduce the delivery time of its batteries in Europe. In addition, thanks to this intermediation, it will collaborate with small and medium-sized companies from integration into your products to after-sales, to find a flexible solution that adapts to the needs of each of its clients, seeking in each case the highest profitability.

CATL battery production line in Germany

VDL Bus & Coach and CATL Agreement

VDL Bus & Coach is a Dutch company that manufactures electric industrial vehicles. In its catalog it has trucks and especially buses. The range Cythea It is one of the best-selling in Europe, so the company has a market share of 22%. It has several designs among which are rigid and articulated buses, all of them powered by batteries.

Through this cooperation, CATL is able to offer flexible solutions and full life cycle services to one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of electric vehicles. CATL will supply the Dutch company with a high energy density battery system designed with LTP CTP technology. VDL aims to expand its market share with the launch of its new models of electric buses powered by these batteries in 2020 on the Dutch market.

