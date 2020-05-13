The British driver is currently competing in the FIA ​​Junior WRC

The category forces teams to have mixed lineups

Catie Munnings, driver of the FIA ​​Junior World Rally Championship, enters the Extreme E Driver Program to compete for a seat in the inaugural season of the electric category of off-road racing. The 22-year-old British girl joins this revolutionary championship that seeks to raise awareness of the human impact on the planet.

His beginnings in the rally world were at the age of 17 in zonal rally events to meet the entry requirements of the FIA ​​European Rally Championship. Munnings jumped straight into the Ypres Rally and was the only female competitor to cross the finish line. In her second ERC event, she scored points and secured the FIA ​​ERC Women’s Trophy.

His good sports campaigns in 2017 and 2018 earned him entry to the FIA ​​Junior WRC where he currently competes. The Extreme E has seen great potential in Catie and they want to be the next step in their career.

“I look forward to the challenge of mastering all those different types of surfaces and conditions, I see it as natural progress and with a very exciting perspective. The high level of competition that we are going to see in the category is a great attraction as a pilot, but what What inspires me the most are the sustainability and equality aspects of the Extreme E and its objectives in general, “Catie highlights in the statement announcing it as part of the Pilot Program.

Catie’s experience as a rally driver should give her an edge when it comes to driving the Odyssey 21. “I am looking forward to testing it for myself. Once I do the test and have an idea of ​​what it is like, I will be aware of what skills I can take from the world of rally and what I need to learn from scratch, “says Catie to finish.

.