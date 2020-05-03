Mexico City.- A group of Catholic musicians officially released the music video “Que se count on us”, in order to become a song to encourage society to remain active and supportive at this time when the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19 affects Mexico.

This video, said Gerardo Villegas and Maurilio Suárez, two of the participating singer-songwriters, also represents a tribute to the work carried out by health personnel in the fight against the coronavirus COVID-19, and is based on an initiative promoted by the Primada Archdiocese of Mexico, through the Vicariate of Pastoral, and Catholic artists.

The official presentation of “Let us count on us” was made through the social networks of the magazine Desde la fe, and with this, said producer Gerardo Villegas, it seeks to contribute a grain of sand to society and medical personnel , “To give them hope in these times that we are living”.

“God lets us see it from the front always. It lets us see it in the people who give us the most, who contribute the most. In this case, God is incarnating in the doctors, in the nurses and in the nurses. God is allowing us to see his face and then how can we not pay homage to them ”, he indicated.

The musician Maurilio Suárez pointed out that the idea of ​​making this video came from the effort that a group of Catholic artists make every day that, at 9:30 p.m., offer a live concert through the social networks of the Primada Archdiocese of Mexico and From the Faith magazine, to help people make the quarantine more bearable.

“From there came the idea of ​​manifesting to the people who are in the health services, the health personnel, the doctors, the nurses and even the priests who are raffling it by going to the hospitals, dedicating a song to them in the manner of thanks, “he stressed.

16 artists and Catholic ministries participated in the project, who, with their own technological resources, recorded their voice only in audio from their home and an independent video interpreting the song written by the Catholic singer-songwriter, Eduardo Ortiz Tirado, which they sent to producer Gerardo Villegas to do post-production and shape the final video.

In the video, which begins with the phrase “I will be with you until the end of the world”, in addition to the interpreters, images of the health personnel caring for people infected with COVID-19, as well as priests who from the Parishes and hospitals, in Mexico and other countries, have given the spiritual support that patients require in these difficult times.

“Let it count on us” is performed by Eduardo Ortíz Tirado, Alex de Boga, Family Gon Love, Gerardo Villegas, Maurilio Suárez, Rafa Salomón, Chavo Guerrero, Uriel Rosado, David Lozano, Ángel Alvarado, Ale Bernes, Aida Farfán, Asael , PEM, Grupo Génesis and Mariana Granillo. The arrangements and video are from Camera Producciones México.

Source: Primacy Archdiocese of Mexico