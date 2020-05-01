SOROCABA – At the height of the new coronavirus pandemic, groups that identify themselves as Catholics are using social media to ask for the return of the masses in the churches.

Face-to-face celebrations have been suspended since the beginning of March in compliance with the rules of social isolation issued by the Ministry of Health and accepted by the National Confederation of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB), the highest body of the Catholic Church in the country.

One of the groups used the Sou Católico Brasil page to solicit signatures on a petition addressed to the “bishops of Brazil” calling for the celebrations to return. “What could be more essential for us? Please give us back the holy masses,” say the young people on video.

The mobilization would have started on April 19 in Austria, spreading across the world. Similar manifestations take place in the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States.

In the video recorded by the Brazilian group, 18 young people take turns in the speeches, as in a game, asking for the return of the masses. “Dear bishops of Brazil, we know that these are difficult times, but we have a request; please return the holy masses to us!” They say that small shops have already been allowed to open and even stores that sell essential products have been open since the start of the pandemic. “What can be more essential for us than holy masses? Pope Francis said: the Church is concrete, it cannot remain virtual.”

Young people say they are willing to collect masks, hygiene products and gloves and remain at the doors of the churches to ensure that the faithful keep their distance from each other. “We will clean the banks, we will make the churches safer than any supermarket.” The report got in touch with ‘Sou Católico Brasil’, but had not gotten a return until Thursday evening, 30.

Father Junior Vasconcelos do Amaral, from the parish of Nossa Senhora do Guadalupe, in Belo Horizonte (MG), reacted by asking the faithful for prudence. “Do not replicate such biased news, without first reflecting the current circumstances that we are living in. Life is a gift from God and deserves to be preserved,” he posted on the parish page.

In the report, he said he was aware of the parishioners’ mobilization in WhatsApp groups. “I received messages from some lay people who asked us when we were going to return with the masses. The group, it seems to me, is connected to a more conservative wing that has criticized the bishops and the CNBB. The masses were not taken from us, they are said without corporal presence of the faithful. “

According to him, each diocese makes its decision because the bishops have autonomy, but everyone knows that they must follow the guidelines of the health authorities. “Until the Ministry of Health reopens, we will not want the church to be a place of contamination. Prudence is a characteristic of the Church, which has a commitment to life.”

The argument that trade is being relaxed cannot be taken into account, he said. “The church is not a commerce. It is a servant who takes the word of God and the Eucharist and, in this sense, the masses transmitted update the mysteries of the word of God.”

Padre Junior says he was in supermarkets in Belo Horizonte and Uberlândia and noted that there is a great movement, including people without a mask, even with the risk of catching the virus. “It is a risk that we do not want for the church, which has many elderly faithful. I myself, as a priest, am in a risk group, because I am diabetic. When the health authorities say that we can return to the new normality, we will celebrate again masses with all care. We cannot open only to those who are healthy, discriminating against others. “

Without referring to the movement for the return of the masses, the CNBB reinforced the need to maintain social isolation due to the increase in cases and deaths by covid-19.

“We recommend unrestricted attention and consideration to the guidance of health experts and competent authorities. The instructions on how to celebrate the faith are the responsibility of the bishops of each diocese. All the rules are aimed at protecting people, seeking to avoid contamination and preserve life” , he informed.

The centenary tradition of the devotees of the archdiocese of São Paulo, of pilgrimage to Aparecida, in the interior, to visit the image of the patron saint of Brazil, will be made this Sunday, 3, without the participation of pilgrims. The event, which usually gathers 20 thousand people, will only have the presence of the archbishop and auxiliary bishops.

“Everyone in the Archdiocese, clergy, religious and people, will be able to join this celebration, staying at home”, recommended Archbishop d. Odilo Pedro Scherer. The mass will be broadcast on TV Aparecida.

WITHDRAWAL

The groups that defend the return of the masses affirm that the archdiocese of Florianópolis (SC) liberated the return of the faithful to the churches. On the 21st, Archbishop d. Wilson Tadeu Jönck published a recommendation to resume masses and other celebrations, with a maximum capacity of 30% of the church’s capacity.

It was proposed that the faithful wear masks and keep a distance of 1.5 m between them. People at risk and with symptoms could not participate. The archbishop followed the decree of the State Health Secretariat, which loosened the rules of isolation.

This Wednesday, 30, in a letter to the faithful, d. Wilson revised his previous position, recommending that the faithful continue to attend mass from a distance.

“The pandemic prevents you from going to church to celebrate. It is time to reinforce the practice of prayer at home. The gospel says that where two or more gather in your name, He (God) will be among them. In the family together around the person of Christ the faith is renewed and strengthened. And when the quarantine time is over, we will all gather together in our church and celebrate the first communion of our children and the confirmation of our young people “, he wrote.

On Tuesday, 28, the archdiocese of Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, published a decree allowing the reopening of churches for the prayers of the faithful, without the celebration of masses. The measure had been based on a decree of the city hall that eased some activities interrupted by the pandemic.

The municipal decree, however, was suspended by justice. This Wednesday, 29, Archbishop d. Moacir Silva, published a new decree annulling the previous one. As a result, the opening of churches and the attendance of the faithful by priests were revoked.

