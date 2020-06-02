With blue signs on the benches, which mark where each person should sit to respect social distancing, the Church of San Antonio de Padua is preparing to offer the services in person from this Wednesday, when the second phase of the de-escalated by the coronavirus in the country.

“The Dominican Episcopate Conference, through a circular sent to each parish, has set forth the recommendations that are already being implemented to receive the faithful,” said Father Kennedy Rodríguez, director of communication and press for the Archdiocese of Santo Domingo when interviewed. by LISTÍN DIARIO.

Disinfectants in gel placed in various points of the parish is another of the measures that could be observed in the temple that has remained closed since the State of Emergency was decreed.

The parish priest said that people over 60 years of age and with health problems should stay at home and continue to enjoy Mass through the channels they have arranged for it, such as: social networks and the Televida channel, as well as for those who have or have had symptoms of COVID-19 and those who had or are in contact with positive patients.

The Eucharist will be celebrated with 30 percent of the parishioners until July 17, from August 17 to 5 it will be held with 50 percent and from that date onwards everyone will join if the contagions decrease. Call the parish and sign up for a list to have control of the number of people who attend, if the list is filled you can put it for another day. ”

Physical contact will not be allowed in the greeting of peace and prayers, in addition, communion will be received only in the hands, in silence and the physical distance marked on the floor during the line must be respected, at the end of the celebration it will not be possible socialize.

The images and sacred objects found in the temples cannot be touched, nor will the singing books be used.

Every year on June 11 the church celebrates Corpus Christi with a great procession, this time due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is suspended as mass events are not yet allowed.

Father Kennedy exhorted the faithful to take all precautionary measures and respect all the directives established by the church, in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus and the people who for one reason or another cannot attend in person continue to receive the word through the different channels available.