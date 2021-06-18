Catholic bishops advance a document that would deny communion to politicians who approve abortion



Biden is the first Catholic president in nearly 60 years.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops on Friday proceeded to pursue a plan that would deny communion to public figures who support abortion rights, thereby creating a possible public reprimand to President Joe Biden.

By 168 votes to 55 and six abstentions, the bishops went ahead with plans to make a report on the meaning of the Eucharist in the Church.

The vote is part of a longer process and it is not assured that the reprimand of Biden and other Catholic politicians who support the right to abortion, and who have been proposed to question whether they can take communion, will appear in the final document. or not, when they attend mass.

The report on the Catholic ritual of the Eucharist will be developed over the summer and will be presented for amendment and approval in November. The Vatican would have to approve any action on behalf of the bishops and would likely delay that approval if a direct report is issued.

Why is the Catholic Church now asking this question?

Biden, an advocate for abortion rights, is the first Catholic president of the United States in nearly 60 years, and is the most openly religious president since Jimmy Carter. This movement is driven by the extremely conservative wing of the Catholic Church in the United States.

Some of the Catholic bishops want to censure politicians who practice that religion for supporting the right to abort, as is the case of the country’s president, Joe Biden.

Behind this initiative is the campaign of a group of conservative bishops who are uncomfortable with the fact that Biden, the first Catholic to occupy the Oval Office in six decades, is also a staunch defender of the right to abort.

Initially, the proposal sought to go so far as to ban politicians like Biden from communion because of his stance on abortion., but its promoters ended up backtracking, after the Vatican urged them to lower the temperature of the debate.

During a long and tense debate this Thursday during the USCCB’s annual virtual meeting, the promoters of the measure insisted that their plan would not eliminate the right to receive communion from Biden or other Catholic politicians who support the free decision on the interruption of the pregnancy.

However, the document is still to be drafted, and several in the episcopate asked Thursday to take some type of measure against “a Catholic president who opposes the teachings of the Church,” in the words of the Bishop of Baker (Oregon), Liam Gary.

Once the document is written, its promoters would need the support of two-thirds of the country’s bishops and the green light from the Vatican to ratify the final communiqué, a threshold that is not easy to reach.

Even if that statement attempted to prohibit Biden from the right to commune, the archbishop of Washington would have the power to decide whether or not to implement that veto, and he has already made it clear that he will not.

Biden’s position

Asked on Friday about the bishops’ decision, Biden was not concerned about the issue. “That is a private matter, and I do not think that (vetoing his right to receive Communion) will happen,” said the president in response to a question from a journalist at the White House.

Biden, a devout Catholic who attends mass every Sunday, was already denied once in 2019 the possibility of receiving communion due to this political stance; and his team since then has spent time making sure that when he travels, do not go to a church where they can prevent your access to the sacrament.

The debate on the subject at the bishops’ conference reflects the degree to which the polarization in the United States over the right to abortion has reached, guaranteed in the country since 1973 but turned into a battle horse by conservatives and some religious groups in recent times. three decades.

