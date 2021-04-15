Cathie Wood’s Ark Funds Buy Coinbase Shares Worth £ 178m Following IPO

Cathie Wood, a renowned Bitcoin (BTC) enthusiast, has once again shown her faith in the future of cryptocurrencies after three Ark Investment Management funds bought Coinbase shares after the company went public. A report revealed this news on April 15, noting that the Ark Innovation ETF, Ark FinTech Innovation ETF, and Ark Next Generation Internet ETF purchased a total of 749,205 shares of Coinbase after debuting on Nasdaq. The closing price of the stock was reportedly £ 235.05. Using this price as an average, the shares purchased by Ark Investment Management worth 178.41 million pounds.

According to the report, Coinbase shares opened trading at 276.38 pounds and rose as high as 311.59 pounds. In doing so, it sent the crypto exchange’s valuation above £ 81.25. However, BTC plummeted from its recently set all-time high of 47,043.58 pounds, forcing Coinbase shares to drop below the opening price. Nonetheless, the share price managed to stay above the reference price of £ 181.39.

While Ark Investment Management had not hinted at buying Coinbase shares, this move is not unexpected. This is because the 7-year-old company buys companies that are involved with disruptive trends. Although this means that the company has a little space to leverage, it has been immensely successful through its ETF funds.

Control over the securities markets

After proving its prowess in selecting high-yielding stocks, Ark Investment Management has made a name for itself in the investment arena. With this achievement, the company has gained a lot of influence over the stock markets. For example, he projected that Tesla shares (TSLA) would rise to 5,070 pounds by 2025. Following this prediction in January last year, TSLA rose from 94.22 pounds to trading hands to 537.66 pounds at the time of writing.

However, despite being bullish on TSLA, one of the Ark Investment Management funds sold a sizable chunk of the shares. Ark Next Generation reportedly sold 57,043 TSLA yesterday. While the company believes that Tesla and electric cars will be a big thing, it believes that digital wallets and genomics will be the next two biggest disruptive trends.

According to Cathie Wood, CIO and CEO of Ark Investment Management, digital wallets and two-sided markets will soon take over most of the roles that gangs play today.

