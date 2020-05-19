“Bath, pizza and bed for me this Sunday night,” wrote Catherine Zeta-Jones on her Instagram along with a selfie that she took at home in front of a mirror. Her followers could not help but admire the luxurious bathroom of the actress, who is also passionate about interior design.

The interpreter and her husband, Michael Douglas, are known for their taste for design and the renovations they make on each property they have purchased together. Zeta-Jones even has her own brand of furniture and decor, and uses social media to showcase her ideas at home under the hashtag #StyleByZeta.

In times of a pandemic of coronavirus, the Welsh actress advises her followers to take relaxing baths and indulge as much as possible, to try to lower anxieties and enjoy moments of relaxation. The famous Hollywood couple has at least three properties in New York, one in Swansea, England, and one in Bermuda.

Her latest post drew a lot of attention for the size of her bathroom and the amount of luxurious details that can be seen: the actress poses on a marble fireplace while wearing a silk dress with butterfly sleeves. In previous publications, he also unveiled other of his special touches: from its large windows with bright appliques to its striking view of the beach.

On her professional Instagram as a room designer she recently posted another image of her home and wrote, “We spend a lot of time here for the past few weeks, working away. I love mixing colors and textures, old and new.” He added: “Of course I delayed the launch of my new collection given the world events. The priority is that we all get through this. Take good care of yourself!”

What are the good habits that quarantine will leave us?“data-reactid =” 33 “>What are the good habits that quarantine will leave us?

YosStoP, the youtuber who claims to be a feminist and disqualifies the complaint of a rape victim“data-reactid =” 34 “>YosStoP, the youtuber who claims to be a feminist and disqualifies the complaint of a rape victim

The cruel fate of Andrés García, the seductive and virile wealthy gallant with whom all wanted to be“data-reactid =” 35 “>The cruel fate of Andrés García, the seductive and virile wealthy gallant with whom all wanted to be