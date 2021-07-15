Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas on vacation in Ibiza

Catherine and Michael enjoyed the summer in the sun, yoga sessions and yacht trips around Ibiza. They are accompanied by their daughter Carys.

With your vacation for Ibiza, Catherine Zeta-Jones Y Michael Douglas They join the long list of celebrities who enjoy the heat of summer.

The couple of actors, who have been married for more than two decades, are spending the summer Ibiza in family.

Accompanied by his daughter Carys, the couple enjoy exercising, sunbathing and swimming in the waters of Ibiza during their vacation days.

This is what Catherine has reflected on her social networks, where she has published videos and photographs of her stay in Spain.

Wearing swimsuits that highlighted her slim figure, she opted for long-sleeved suits in light colors and one-piece in black with pronounced necklines.

The couple often visit during their engagement breaks, the splendid house in S’Estaca that belonged to Douglas’s mother.

Although now, the famous couple has decided to venture into one of the neighboring islands. Thus, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas take vacations in Ibiza.

On board a spectacular yacht of more than 40 meters in length, Catherine has practiced her yoga classes, swam in the clear waters and enjoying a beautiful leisure time.

“When you’ve just washed your hair, but you’re desperate to take a dip, you swim like that,” she wrote on her Instagram account. “I can actually swim a lot better than this, at the Michael Phelps level, this is not my best form.”

Exercise is something that characterizes the actress. Always trying to stay in shape, Catherine looks for her spaces in the agenda to bet on yoga classes, stretching and weights.

She has even stated that she has a ballet barre, treadmill, elliptical, and weights at home that help her maintain her slim figure.

In addition, she has a balanced diet that, she says, aims to maintain her health for when in her old age she can enjoy as many cakes and sweets as she wants.

