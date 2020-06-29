Maybe one of those games that gain portability is Catherine: Full Body, since as Atlus herself said, this way we will not have to explain some situations of the game if we are « caught » with it and with its erotic content. Be that as it may, the truth is that the world of videogames today is also based on recording our games and showing them to the rest of the players, and since the creators want there to be no spoilers (despite the fact that the game came out on sale for the first time about ten years ago), now they have communicated through their website what the rrecording and broadcasting strictures.

This is what cannot be recorded and broadcast of Catherine: Full Body

Starting July 7, 2020, players will be able to dive to the bottom of Catherine: Full Body’s story and, so that many others do not put their hands to their heads when accidentally discovering the end of the game on social networks Atlus has communicated what the recording and broadcast restrictions are. As it happened in other titles like Persona 5 Royal, it is totally forbidden to emit any content (videos and photos) that is after the Golden Theater in the story mode, the sixth day the game takes place; and in case the allowed content is shared, the copyright information of « ATLUS » and « SEGA » must be included. Of course, it also clarifies that all this content must be for personal use and that at no time can we take advantage of it.

In this way, it is more than clear that you want to protect everything that comes from Catherine: Full Body. And you, do you have reserved a copy of this game with high erotic content or are you one of those who would be ashamed to be caught with it? Their puzzles are something from another world!

