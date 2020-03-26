Today, and without prior notice, the big N has surprised us again like last year, with a Nintendo Direct Mini of almost half an hour, full of news that will arrive mainly during the spring and summer of 2020. Between the ads, ATLUS has presented that one of his most acclaimed titles, Catherine Full Body, will come to Nintendo Switch in July to bring us romances, nightmares and puzzles… What can go wrong?

Catherine Full Body announced for Nintendo Switch

The ATLUS game titled Catherine, which originally came out in 2011 and which combine a love story with puzzles, received a remake last year that promised to be the ultimate adventure and puzzle lovers experience. However, it has already been confirmed that the game will have a version for Nintendo Switch. In the title, the player puts himself in the shoes of Vincent, who has a stable relationship with Katherine, and who later will meet Catherine and Rin, the other two protagonists of this love story, who will test your temptations and desires.

Catherine Full Body maintains the essence and mechanics of the original game, but including new characters and scenes which increase the player’s chances and the number of alternate endings. On the other hand, block towers They will challenge all those players who try the remake, since there is a classic mode and a remix mode It will include new types of blocks, for those who once played the original title. To conclude, the Catherine Full Body website has already revealed the box art that the physical game will have in its version for Nintendo Switch.

Catherine Full Body for Nintendo Switch will come out next July 7th. Do you feel like playing a remake on the hybrid console?

