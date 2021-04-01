Caterpillar improves its toughest smartphone

We cannot say that the Cat S62 Pro is a top of the range, but we can say that we are talking about un smartphone that is quite top of its range. And if we take into account that its manufacturer is Caterpillar, it is not difficult to find out which range, that is to say, which niche or market segment we are referring to: the “hard” work environments, in which it is not so important to offer benefits toe caps, as the devices are subjected to somewhat special working conditions.

If the name Caterpillar sounds familiar to you but you can’t quite find it, the best thing you can do is think about machinery for construction, mining and similar activities. Huge yellow machines like bulldozers, drills, shovels, backhoe loaders, dumpers … yes, those huge and powerful vehicles that many of us dreamed of handling when we were children. Caterpillar has long decided to extend its brand to other product lines: from work boots (I had one and they were great) to shoulder bags (I had one and it didn’t last a week of normal use). The Cat S62 Pro is one more example of that diversification.

As you may have already imagined, we are talking about an off-road or rugged device, that is, specifically designed for unfriendly environments, in which falls are the order of the day, environmental conditions can become extreme and, therefore, resistance is decisive. The Cat S62 Pro does not stand out, as you can read below, for its performance, but for its endurance, as well as for specific functions for the professional environment.

To begin with, inside we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. Yes, you read that correctly, we are talking about a mid-range chip presented no less than four years ago. It is true that the Cat S62 Pro already reached some geographies last summer, so to be fair, we can say that at the time it was “only” three years old, but this does not change the conclusion much. The SoC is accompanied by 6 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of storage, which can be expanded using a MicroSD card.

Regarding its screen, the Cat S62 Pro uses a 5.7-inch LCD panel with 1080p FHD + resolution (1,080 x 2,160 dots) with 18: 9 aspect ratio and protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 reinforced by an additional factory installed screen protector. The most interesting thing about it is that, according to the manufacturer, it has been designed to function properly whether the user is wearing gloves or has wet fingers, two common circumstances in the work environments for which the Cat S62 Pro has been designed.

Although you may have already imagined it, we are not talking about a 5G mobile. Its connectivity is 4G and is complemented by WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / a, Bluetooth 5, NFC and positioning with GPS, GPS, AGPS, Galileo, Glonass and BeiDou. And as for its operating system, we are talking about an Android smartphone, with Android Enterprise support, Zero-Touch and other specific solutions for the professional environment.

In case you are wondering about your camera, this is one of the two key points of this device. And it is that in addition to a main camera with a Sony sensor of 12 megapixels f / 1.8, and a front of 8 megapixels, the Cat S62 Pro also has a integrated infrared thermal imaging camera (FLiR), which captures temperatures in a range of between 20 and 400 degrees and allows you to capture in high definition (1,440,1,080 points). In addition, it allows both images to be superimposed (the thermal one and the one obtained by the 12 megapixel camera) to generate images that facilitate the identification of the context of the thermographic reading.

Cat S62 Pro – Endurance is the key

As I mentioned before, the thermal imager is one of the two singularities of the Cat S52 Pro. The other is its resistance, one of the points on which the manufacturer focuses. As we can see on its website, the phone has IP68 and IP69 rating. In addition, in this regard Cat states that its resistance is above what is marked by these notes, although it prefers to guarantee “only” them.

Obviously it is also submersible, specifically up to 1.5 meters for a period of up to 35 minutes. And if we talk about falls, it can resist a hit of up to 1.8 meters (6 feet) striking on steel. And its thermal resistance? Supports temperature changes of between -25 ° C and 55 ° C for periods of up to 24 hours. The S62 Pro also meets the requirements of the MIL-STD-810 military standard, including resistance to vibrations and thermal shocks.

Available in select markets since the summer of last year, the Cat S62 Pro has recently reached new geographies. Its official price in Spain is 645 euros, but you can find it for a lower price in some distributors.

