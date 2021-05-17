Caterham would be working on an electric Seven that would debut in 2023

When a new technology reaches a sector, whatever it may be, it needs a maturation period. This is necessary, as otherwise it could cause reliability problems in the products to which it is applied. Amen that it would not be as cheap and profitable as it should so that its viability is possible. This is what happens with the electrification of the automotive sector, although the pace of events is much faster …

If we look back, we can draw a timeline to register the big milestones achieved by electric vehicles. Tesla was the firm that marked a turning point, combining autonomy, performance and charging speed. However, there is a small problem that the engineers of the brands are trying to solve: the batteries weight. And this is the main obstacle that the boys of Caterham…

This hypothetical Caterham Seven EV would keep a low weight so as not to lose its sporty essence

And you may wonder why Caterham has this problem? Very simple, because they would have the development of an electric version of the Seven. If you remember, the last time we talked about the English firm was a few weeks ago. Specifically, due to change of hands that its social capital has undergone. It is now under the tutelage of VT Holding, one of the import companies that was responsible for bringing its cars to Japan.

The point is that your womb wants to Caterham from a step to the future. His latest novelty was the Super Seven 1600 which debuted in society a year ago now. The problem is that surviving with this product is complicated and more so when its rivals from Lotus will launch new models and, above all, will bet on the electric mobility. So those responsible for the brand would not have thought about it and would have given the green light to the electrification of the Seven.

According to statements by Graham Macdonald, director of the English firm Autocar, the new Seven EV should debut in 2023. For its development they will have to reconfigure their veteran platform. Also, your engineers are working on keeping the weight low otherwise you would lose your weight. sporty driving dynamics and agility. Other aspects that will be updated will be the geometry of the suspension and the steering.

With everything, Macdonald has indicated that he has already driven a prototype version and these are your impressions.

“It is very similar to a kart: it has two pedals, you have fast acceleration and it is a different product to drive. No less exciting, but exciting in a different way »

For now is all we know but if you get your approach right, it could be a success. It gives us in the nose that the project is not as advanced as we have been “sold” but who knows, we may still get a surprise before our time.

