The new Caterham Super Seven 1600 is a small retro-air sports car powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 135 horsepower.

He Caterham Super Seven 1600 It is a version of the small English sports car that is inspired by the ’70s. The special nature of the proposal means that it has no clear rival in the market.

CATERHAM SUPER SEVEN 1600: OUTDOOR

The exterior of the Caterham Super Seven 1600 It stands out for the classic retro look of the model, in which details such as the round headlights located on the turn signals or the beginning of the wheel arches attract attention. These are anchored to a body that is limited to covering the engine.

On the side you can see the exhaust outlet and 14-inch wheels that fit tires as standard Avon ZT7. The rims, by the way, can be gold optionally.

Caterham announces a range of body colors consisting of the following options: Racing Green, Caribbean Blue, Saxony Gray, Tuscany Red, Red & Oxford White, Bordeau and Serengeti Orange.

CATERHAM SUPER SEVEN 1600: INTERIOR

The retro air that the Caterham Super Seven 1600 It has its continuity in the interior, where there are elements such as a wooden steering wheel, totally analog clocks and, in short, a series of controls that are as far as possible from current industry standards.

The seat upholstery is leather and also maintains an antique aesthetic. There are also various Super 1600 inscriptions and new coatings and colors.

CATERHAM SUPER SEVEN 1600: MECHANICAL

The motor that drives the Caterham Super Seven 1600 It is a 1.6-liter four-cylinder of Ford origin that develops a power of 135 horsepower and a maximum torque of 165 Newton meter.

The low weight of the vehicle, 565 kilos, make performance soar. The Caterham Super Seven 1600 can accelerate from 0 to 96 km / hour in 5 seconds and reach a top speed of 192 km / hour.

The gearbox is a five-speed manual.

CATERHAM SUPER SEVEN 1600: PRICE

The price of the Caterham Super Seven 1600 is £ 33,495, which at the current exchange rate is about 38,300 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/09/2020 Caterham presents the new Super Seven 1600.

