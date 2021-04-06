Caterham has new owners | Engine

Because the information began to leak ahead of time, the Japanese company VT Holdings announced the news that it planned to make official on Tuesday, April 6: after buying it from Tony Fernandes and Kamarudin Meranun, since last March 31 it is officially the new owner of the British firm Caterham Cars.

Caterham Super Seven 1600 2020

Selling more than 120 cars per month, VT Holdings had been performing since 2009 as the Caterhman’s official importer to Japan, where they also sell Lotus and Royal Enfield motorcycles. Additionally, the company has investments in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Spain and Thailand.

Although at first the fact that an independent company takes control of a brand as traditional and enthusiastic as Caterham does not seem to be a good idea, everything points to that, fortunately, it will be the opposite. And not only because they have known her since 2009, but also because its CEO, Kazuho Takahashi has been a pilot in the Japanese Super GT, JGTC and Super Taikyu categories for 20 years.

Takahashi, of course, is very clear about the brand that he has placed in his hands. “VT Holdings is proud to welcome Caterham to the group. Not only have we purchased a world-renowned sports car manufacturer, we have become the guardians of a legend of the motor world. We will protect and develop Seven to meet the legislative challenges it will face. “

