Caterham changes hands and loses his English passport along the way …

Caterham is one of the smallest and most exclusive car manufacturers of how many there are in the automotive sector. Its existence, although many people may not believe it, dates back to the year 1973. It was then that an enthusiast Graham Nearn decided to set up his own company in Surrey (United Kingdom) to manufacture an evolution of another mythical English model. We talk about Lotus Seven Series 3 which was originally released in 1968.

Along these years has survived by selling the Caterham 7 (Seven) and some derivatives like the current one Superlight. However, lacking the critical size required has weighed on their operations. So much so that in April 2011 it changed hands and became the property of Tony Fernandes. This businessman was the owner of the Formula 1 team Team Lotus and he insisted on getting the English firm out of ostracism. So far, who has sold it …

Caterham Cars Ltd becomes part of the Japanese company VT Holdings

According to the press release issued by Caterham Cars Ltd, the company VT Holdings has acquired all of its share capital. This name may not sound like anything to you, but we must say that it has been linked to the British manufacturer since 2009. To be more exact, its sales network since it operates like the official importer for the Japanese market. In fact, VT Holdings is one of the largest retail groups in the Asian country.

So that we have an idea of ​​its importance, has more than 200 showrooms throughout Japan. In addition, it also has a presence and investments in countries as diverse as the United Kingdom, Spain, Thailand and South Africa. Another of VT Holdings’ business areas focuses on two wheels. To be more exact, in the British motorcycle import mythical like Royal Enfield.

According Takahashi-san’s statements, Head of VT Holdings …

“VT Holdings is proud to welcome Caterham to the group. Not only have we bought a world-renowned high-performance automaker, we have become the custodians of an engine legend. We will protect and develop Sevens to meet the legislative challenges that lie ahead«

At the moment this is the only statement of intent there is, because we do not know what the future of the English firm will be. We will have to wait to see the steps taken by VT Holdings, although it gives us a bit of fear, especially because in this vital transition Caterham lose her passport and essence. Is it the beginning of the end …?

Source – Caterham Cars Ltd